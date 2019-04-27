Julie Krone Makes Visits to Gulfstream Saturday 3/9/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Hall of Fame jockey Julie Krone, who captured back-to-back Championship Meeting titles in 1992 and 1993, made a visit to Gulfstream Park Saturday.

Krone came to South Florida this week to attend an event hosted by Centennial Farms’ Donald Little Jr.

“I’m pretty good friends with all the Centennial people when I won the Belmont and have continued to be friends with them,” said Krone, who made history while riding Centennial’s Colonial Affair for a victory in 1993 Belmont Stakes (G1). “They had a lovely event at the Polo Club the other night just to bring people to racing. Todd Pletcher was there, Johnny Velazquez and myself and Rajiv [Maragh]. It was a night of celebrating racing and sharing stories about how much we love racing and sharing some of the highlights we’ve had in our lives. I thought, ‘Why not visit the races at Gulfstream, today?”

Krone retired in early 2004 with 3704 victories.

“It’s been cool to see everyone, and it’s actually the first time I’ve seen the new Gulfstream setup,” Krone said. “It’s wonderful. It’s really cool. It seems like the fans are right on top of the horses in the paddock. It’s really fun.”

Saturday’s’ 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $ at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for a fourth racing day following last Sunday’s mandatory payout that yielded multiple payoffs of $250,000.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, headlined by the $100,000 Captiva Island, a five-furlong turf sprint for older fillies and mares on turf carded as Race 8. Brian Lynch-trained Stone Silent, in search of her third consecutive stakes of the Championship Meet, is rated as the 7-5 morning-line favorite. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Accomplished Girl, a Grade 2 winner on Tapeta who finished second in the Suwannee River Dec. 30 at Gulfstream, is rated second at 2-1.

The Rainbow 6 sequence also features the 2024 debut of Mark Casse-trained Paramount Prince, who won last year’s $1 million King’s Plate at Woodbine, in Race 9, a 1 1/8-mile optional claiming allowance on Tapeta. Casse-trained Sir for Sure, who won the 2022 Breeders’ Stakes over the Woodbine Tapeta course, is also entered to make his first start since last July. Chad Brown-trained Patou Road, who was narrowly beaten in a Gulfstream optional claiming allowance off a long layoff, is also among the leading contenders in a field of nine older horses.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Note: Jack Sisterson-trained Seminole Chief ($31.60), who captured the $300,000 Florida Sire Stakes In Reality at 1 1/16 miles two starts back, bounced back from a troubled trip in the Withers (G3) at Aqueduct in his Gulfstream return in Saturday’s Race 2, a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds that was transferred from turf to Tapeta.

The Triple Crown-nominated son of Girvin set the pace under Edwin Gonzalez and had enough in reserve to hold off favored Oscar’s World by 1 ¾ lengths.

Who’s Hot: Luis Saez completed a three-win day at Gulfstream Saturday with a victory aboard Red Carpet Ready ($10.60) in the Hurricane Bertie (G3) in Race 10. He also scored with Momma Kim ($5.80) in Race 3 and Kingfish Stevens ($7.20) in Race 8.

Edwin Gonzalez rode three winners on Saturday’s program, scoring aboard Seminole Chief ($31.60) in Race 2, Tiz a Tale ($7.60) in Race 4, and Crystal Quest ($9.80) in Race 5.

Joel Rosario made the most of his visit to Gulfstream Saturday, notching back-to-back victories aboard Happy Together ($13.40) in Race 6 and Lucky Combination ($5.60) in Race 7.