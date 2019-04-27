Junior Alvarado on Woolf Award Win: ‘I Was in Disbelief’ 3/15/2024

Jockey was Regular Rider of 2023 Horse of Year Cody’s Wish

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $375,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – It was more than two hours before his first mount of the day and Junior Alvarado was already in the jockeys’ room Friday at Gulfstream Park, still digesting the biggest personal accomplishment of his riding career.

In a nationwide vote of his fellow riders, the 37-year-old native of Venezuela was named winner of the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award which honors those whose careers and personal character earn esteem for the individual and the sport of Thoroughbred racing.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was in disbelief. I had to ask two or three times if they were sure I won,” Alvarado said. “It’s definitely a tremendous honor. I thought it was a tremendous honor just to be nominated. It is probably the best award you can get in our business. It has to be in the top two, top three for sure. I’m very humbled and very honored to have won this award.”

Alvarado, who won both his first and 2,000th career races at Gulfstream Park and has wintered full-time at its Championship Meet since 2020-2021, was chosen by his peers over fellow finalists Alex Birzer, Julien Leparoux, Edwin Maldonado and Rodney Prescott. The Woolf Award has been presented annually by Santa Anita Park since 1950.

“That’s what makes it so special, that you have some impact on riders across the country. You have earned their respect,” Alvarado said. “We spend at least half the day in the jock’s room, sharing time and then racing with all our fellow riders. It’s definitely very, very gratifying.”

Alvarado entered Friday ranked seventh at the Championship Meet with 32 wins and $2,089,358 in purse earnings, already having topped last year’s total of 30 wins. Three of his victories have come in stakes, including a second straight Mr. Prospector (G3) aboard Sibelius.

Alvarado is coming off a 2023 season where he won 16 graded-stakes and a career-best $13,396,688 in purse earnings. Eight of his wins were Grade 1, three aboard Horse of the Year Cody’s Wish – the Met Mile, Churchill Downs and a second straight Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile.

Other Grade 1 wins came with champion filly Just F Y I in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies and Frizette, War Like Goddess in the Joe Hirsch Turf Classic, Nutella Fella in the Hopeful and Art Collector in Gulfstream’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup. Alvarado also won the Holy Bull (G3) on Rocket Can and Hurricane Bertie (G3) aboard Frank’s Rockette last winter at Gulfstream.

Alvarado ran second in the Jan. 27 Pegasus with Senor Buscador before going on to win the $20 million Saudi Cup (G1) Feb. 24 while his wife, Kelly, and children Adrian, Adalyn and Axel cheered from South Florida in a heartwarming moment that made the rounds on social media.

“I was by myself when they called and right away I called my wife. She was the first one to know the news. She was very happy and very excited, of course,” Alvarado said. “It’s just been an unbelievable year. Last year has continued into this year with some unbelievable races and now this award. I’m just very thankful for the opportunity to be here and be in this position.”

Alvarado, a son of Venezuela-based jockey Rafael Alvarado, began his riding career at home before winning his first race in the U.S. aboard Sativa Feb. 17, 2007 at Gulfstream, where he earned victory No. 2,000 on Broadway Force Jan. 21, 2003.

A winner of more than 2,100 races, Alvarado won the 2016 Holy Bull (G2) and Fountain of Youth (G2) aboard Mohaymen before finishing fourth in the Kentucky Derby (G1) in the rider’s Triple Crown debut. He also won five graded-stakes with Olympiad in 2022 led by the Jockey Club Gold Cup (G1).

The Woolf Award is named for the late Hall of Fame jockey best known for riding Seabiscuit to a victory over Triple Crown champion War Admiral in the 1938 Pimlico Special at Pimlico Race Course, known as the Great Match Race. Alvarado will be presented with his award this spring in the Santa Anita winner’s circle.

Saturday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $375,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for an eighth straight racing day Friday following a mandatory payout of $35,544.70 March 3.

Headlining the Saturday program is the 70th running of the $100,000 Hutcheson for 3-year-olds where Valiant Force will try dirt for the first time after six starts on grass including a win in the Norfolk (G2) at Royal Ascot and a second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1) last year.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 7-12 kicked off by a six-furlong maiden special weight for 3-year-olds that includes Mr Skylight, second to Riley Mott-trained stablemate Beeline in a similar spot Feb. 10, and Triple Crown-nominated Marche making his debut for Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher.

Full Screen, unraced since mid-December, is the 9-5 program favorite in Race 10, a one-mile optional claiming allowance for 4-year-olds and up against six rivals including multiple stakes winner Noble Drama. Race 11 is an optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 4 and older going five furlongs on the all-weather Tapeta where Cavu chases a third straight victory at the Championship Meet for trainer Cherie DeVaux.

Saturday’s card wraps up with a maiden special weight for 3-year-olds and up scheduled for 1 1/16 miles on the turf that drew an overflow field of 16. Whisper Hill Farm homebred drew the rail after rallying to be third in a similar spot going one mile Jan. 18.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Jockey Paco Lopez rode two winners Friday, Antique Silver ($10) in Race 2 and Star of Saturn ($12.80) in Race 5 … Jockey Jose Ortiz also doubled aboard No Wasabi for Me ($12.40) in Race 7 and Phileas Fogg ($12.60) in Race 8 … Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. sent out a pair of winners, House of Melody ($6.80) in Race 6 and Cotton ($5) in Race 9.