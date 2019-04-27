Just F Y I Scratched from Davona Dale (G2) 3/2/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – George Krikorian’s champion 2-year-old filly Just F Y I was scratched Saturday afternoon from the $200,000 Davona Dale (G2) presented by FanDuel TV at Gulfstream Park after developing a fever.

“She was fine, but she spiked a fever and her temperature has just kept going up,” said Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

The undefeated Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) winner was favored at 7-5 on the morning-line for what was to be her 3-year-old debut Saturday.