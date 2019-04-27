Kentucky Derby Starter Grand Mo the First Captures Bear’s Den 8/3/2024

Majestic Venezuela Dominant in Co-Featured Miss Gracie

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Making his first start since finishing off the board in the May 4 Kentucky Derby (G1) over Churchill Downs’ main track, Granpollo Stable’s Grand Mo the First made a victorious return on turf in Saturday’s $95,000 Bear’s Den.

While recording his first stakes victory, the multiple graded stakes-placed son of Uncle Mo completed a sweep of Saturday’s co-features for trainer Victor Barboza Jr. and jockey Emisael Jaramillo, who earlier teamed for a triumph in the $95,000 Miss Gracie with Majestic Venezuela.

Grand Mo the First had to work for Saturday’s victory in the mile stakes for 3-year-olds on turf. Rated well off a hotly contested pace set by Prevent and Baytown Parfait, who dueled past fractions of 23.10 and 45.09 (seconds) for the first half mile, Grand Mo the First saved ground on the rail into the far turn. As the pacesetters’ lead began to diminish after completing six furlongs in a sharp 1:08.63, the Barboza trainee advanced along the rail before being shifted to the outside for the stretch run. The 3-5 favorite kicked in powerfully but needed to withstand a strong outside drive by Brawn to register a hard-fought victory by a neck in a swift 1:33.14.

“I really liked the horse on the turf. Saving ground with those two horses ahead of him helped a lot. He ran a very good race,” Barboza said.

Grand Mo the First had run on turf once last year, finishing third in the Zuma Beach (G3) at Santa Anita last fall after winning his first two career starts over Gulfstream’s Tapeta Course. He earned his way into the Derby field with third place finishes in the Tampa Bay Derby (G3) and the Curlin Florida Derby (G1).

“I think he will run on turf for now on,” said Barboza, who said Grand Mo the First is likely to make his next start during the Kentucky Downs meeting.

Brawn finished 3 ¾ lengths ahead of Prevent, who held on for third.

Orlyana Farm’s Majestic Venezuela had a much smoother trip to the winner’s circle.

The 6-5 favorite saved ground directly behind pacesetter Mojave Desert past half-mile fractions of 24.01 and 47.68 (seconds). Turning for home, Jaramillo sent the Kentucky-bred filly to the outside of Mojave Desert and pace-presser Candy Gray. Majestic Venezuela kicked away to a commanding 1 ¼--length triumph.

“Jaramillo gave her a good trip. It was a good race, good finish,” Barboza said.

Majestic Venezuela won her second turf start in as many tries while achieving her first stakes success in the mile turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies. The daughter of Mendelsohn is a half-sister of Venezuelan Hug, who closed out his career with three straight stakes wins on turf, including the 2021 Canadian Turf (G3) at Gulfstream.

“The whole family runs good on turf and long distance,” Barboza said.

Majestic Venezuela had finished second or third in her first four starts on Tapeta before graduating on the all-weather surface April 7. The homebred filly came right back to win her debut on turf six-weeks later before finishing second last time out in the Martha Washington on Tapeta.

“She was a late foal. Now, she is more focused,” Barboza said.

Majestic Venezuela ran a mile in 1:34.12. Candy Gray edged her Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained stablemate Mojave Desert by a half-length for second.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $150,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $150,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the fifth racing day following a July 30 mandatory payout.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance in Race 9. Bobby Dibona-trained Big and Classy, an eight-race winner in 2023, make his second start of 2024 while facing six other older horses. Big and Classy came off an eight-month layoff to face the best sprinters on the grounds in the July 20 Tackleberry Handicap, in which he set the pace before fading to ninth.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.