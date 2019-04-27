Launch Takes Off in Stretch to Win Sunday’s Any Limit 3/17/2024

David Egan Enjoys Stakes Success in Final Ride of Meet

BC Juvenile Turf Sprint Runner-Up Valiant Force Back to Europe

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – AMO Racing USA’s Launch took off in the stretch to register an upset victory over 1-5 favorite R Harper Rose in Sunday’s $100,000 Any Limit at Gulfstream Park, providing jockey David Egan with stakes success in his final ride of the Championship Meet before returning to Europe.

“It’s my last ride. I’m heading to the airport now, and I ride in Ireland tomorrow. So, it’s back to Europe, but I’ll be back in November for the full meet. I’ve really enjoyed my time here,” said Egan, who has been competing at Gulfstream during the offseason in Europe. “What a great way to finish it off with my first stake here.”

Launch, who was winless in eight starts on turf in Europe, captured her third victory in four starts on dirt in the Any Limit, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds that was scratched down to three horses.

R Harper Rose, who was coming off a victory in the seven-furlong Forward Gal (G3) in her 2024 debut Feb. 3, was sent right to the lead by jockey Edgard Zayas with Launch in hot pursuit during a swift 21.58-second first quarter of a mile. The favorite continued to show the way around the far turn and on the turn into the homestretch as Egan eased Launch off the rail for the stretch run. The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained R Harper Rose, who had won her four previous starts around one turn, maintained a dwindling lead at the top of the stretch but was no match for the long-striding Launch.

“We were going quick, and she got a nice break and so did the two horses on my outside. To be fair, she was put under pressure on the pace early for the first eighth of a mile and I didn’t want to put her on her head too early because, even though it’s only three-quarters, I’ve found on the dirt it’s a long straight here. So, I let the other horse go, switched out [and] got into the clear,” Egan said. “I was still going probably as quick as I could for the first half of the race and then as we started to come into the straight, she started to come good for me and she stayed the trip out real well. I think she’s a better filly coming from behind. She made the run in the last and I felt she was pricking her ears and almost waiting for the other horses to come. She enjoyed the fight.”

Jorge Delgado-trained Launch ($8.40) won by 1 ¾ lengths upon completing six furlongs in 1:10.90. R Harper Rose finished five lengths clear of Chi Chi.

Launch, who was Group 3-placed on turf in Europe despite going winless, captured her U.S. and dirt debut in front-running style at Delaware Park in October. The daughter of Omaha Beach finished second in the Glitter Woman over a sloppy Gulfstream Park track Jan. 7 before scoring a front-running optional claiming allowance victory in her most recent start.

Delgado said Launch likely would be pointed to the May 3 Eight Belles (G2) at Churchill Downs.

While Launch has taken a distinct liking for dirt racing in the U.S, such was not the case with AMO Racing USA stablemate Valiant Force, who finished fourth in his dirt debut in Saturday’s Hutcheson at Gulfstream. The son of Malibu Moon, who graduated on turf in the Norfolk (G2) at Royal Ascot last season, finished a close-up second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1) Nov. 3 at Santa Anita.

“He came out of race very good. He came back to the barn, and he wasn’t blowing. He didn’t like the dirt. Now we know,” Delgado said. “He’s going back to Europe. He’s a big horse there. He won the Norfolk last year.”