Le Dom Bro Confirmed for G1 Curlin Florida Derby 3/16/2024

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $475,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Le Dom Bro, runner-up in the $400,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) March 2, is training for a planned start in the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park March 30, owner Vincente Stella said Saturday.

The 3-year-old son of Mucho Macho man breezed a half-mile Saturday morning in 49.45 seconds at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

“He went really well. We are looking at the Florida Derby 100 percent,” Stella said. “He’s a very happy horse. He’s going really well.”

Eniel Cordero-trained Le Dom Bro was closest in pursuit of favored frontrunner Dornoch for the 1 1/16 miles of the Fountain of Youth and held gamely to finish second. The Kentucky-bred colt finished second in the seven-furlong Swale in his 2024 debut at Gulfstream.

Le Dom Bro, a $20,000 purchase at the 2022 OBS Winter Mixed sale, broke his maiden at Saratoga in his third start last season after finishing second twice at Gulfstream.

Prior to finishing second in Swale and the Fountain of Youth, Le Dom Bro faded to ninth behind Dornoch in the Remsen (G2) over a sealed muddy Aqueduct track.

Florida Derby hero Dornoch also breezed at Palm Meadows Saturday morning. The Danny Gargan-trained son of Good Magic, who breezed a half-mile in 49.95, is likely to return in the April 6 Blue Grass (G1) at Keeneland or the Curlin Florida Derby.

Sunday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $475,000 at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for a ninth racing day following a March 3 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring the $100,000 Any Limit, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-old fillies carded as Race 6.

Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained R Harper Rose, who captured the Forward Gal (G2) at Gulfstream in her 2024 debut Feb. 3, will seek her fifth victory in as many starts around one turn. The daughter of Khozan’s only loss came in her only start around two turns in the 1 1/16-mile Florida Sire Stakes My Dear Girl. Joseph will also be represented in the Any Limit by Candy Gray, a daughter of Twirling Candy who will make her return from a nine-length debut romp Sept. 23.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Trainer Riley Mott won with a pair of highly promising 3-year-olds. Beeline scored a game victory in the $100,000 Hutcheson in Race 3 and Mr. Skylight for an off-the-pace win in Race 7. Mr. Skylight, a son of Practical Joke, had finished second in his Feb. 10 debut behind a debuting Beeline.

Tyler Gaffalione kicked off Saturday’s program with a sweep of the Early Daily Double aboard Dilger ($21.80) in Race 1 and Live High Live Low ($10.60) in Race 2.

Jorge Ruiz doubled aboard Eastbostonbenny ($8.60) in Race 4 and Mr. Skylight ($4.40) in Race 7. Jose Ortiz rode a pair of winners, scoring aboard Mr. Crowley ($9.40) in Race 8 and Admissible ($22.20) in Race 11.