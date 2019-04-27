Locked, Victory Avenue Out of Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) 3/2/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Breeders’ Futurity (G1) winner Locked and impressive maiden runner-up Victory Avenue have been scratched from Saturday’s $400,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

Locked was scheduled to make his 3-year-old debut for trainer Todd Pletcher. The son of Gun Runner ended his juvenile campaign with a third-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1).

Victory Avenue was second in his debut on Pegasus World Cup Day Jan. 27, finishing behind Fountain of Youth starter Speak Easy.

“He’s a high energy horse and he didn’t eat his food and is mouse quiet today,” said Ramiro Restrepo, who represents part of Victory Avenue’s ownership group. “That’s totally uncharacteristic.”