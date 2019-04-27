Loco Abarrio finds Winner’s Circle in $100,000 Gil Campbell 10/19/2024

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – After three consecutive second-place finishes, Loco Abarrio survived being pressed on the lead and an inquiry to win the $100,000 Gil Campbell Memorial by a half-length Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

Owned by Mad Dog Racing Stable and Joseph Parker, Loco Abarrio, a 4-year-old son of Valiant Minister, covered the mile in 1:37.65. After being pressed on the pace by favored Octane and Big Martini throughout fractions of :24.60 and :47.42, Loco Abarrio took a clear lead into the stretch. But the gelding and jockey Edwin Gonzalez drifted down the stretch in front of Big Martini and jockey Emisael Jaramillo. But after several minutes, stewards determined Loco Abarrio’s number should stay up.

Trained by Ron Spatz, Loco Abarrio was claimed in his second career start for $35,000. Ironically, he was disqualified and placed second that afternoon.

“He won and got DQ’d, so we still had all his conditions to go, and we hit them all,” Spatz said. “He’s very hard knocking horse, brings his game every time no matter what distance, condition of the track, and today he finally broke through,”

Loco Abarrio has six wins and 10 seconds in 22 career starts and has earned more than $350,000.

The Campbell is named after longtime Thoroughbred breeder and owner Gil Campbell, who established the successful Stonehedge Farm South near Williston in the late 1980s. Campbell, who passed away in 2021 at age 91, was also a past president of the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders’ and Owners’ Association.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000

Sunday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to $125,000 Sunday.

The sequence will begin with Race 5, a $10,000 claiming event on the Tapeta at 5 ½ furlongs that drew a field of 11. The sequence also includes a maiden special weight event for 2-year-old fillies and a maiden special weight event on the turf at 1 1/16 mile for fillies and mares. First race post is 12:50 p.m.

NOTE: St. George Stable LLC’s homebred Rolando was an impressive debut for trainer Fausto Gutierrez. The 2-year-old by Vekoma, out of Mixteca, won by three lengths while covering six furlongs in 1:11.27. Mixteca’s dam, Magic Appeal, produced Grade 1 winner Letruska.