Lynch-Trained Stone Silent Dominates Ladies Turf Sprint 2/11/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Victoriam Farm LLC’s Stone Silent produced a thoroughly professional – at fast – performance in Sunday’s $100,000 Ladies Turf Sprint, providing trainer Brian Lynch with yet another highlight of his spectacular Championship Meet.

Stone Silent collected her second straight victory at Gulfstream for her connections since being purchased for $170,000 at the Keeneland November sale.

The 4-year-old daughter of Adios Charlie broke alertly from the rail post position to closely track Fulminate past fractions of 20.96 and 43.19 seconds for the first half mile before challenging the pacesetter and drawing clear by 2 ¼ lengths under Junior Alvarado to dominate seven other older fillies and mares.

“I was a little concerned about the 1 hole today, but she certainly seemed to overcome that. It seems like she’s trying to get good, and it’s a nice time a year for a filly trying to get good,” said Lynch, who visited the winner’s circle for the 17th time from 57 starters for the Championship Meet.

Stone Silent, the even-money favorite, ran five furlongs in 54.56, just .17 slower than it took Coppola to beat the boys in Saturday’s $125,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint. She finished 2 ¼ lengths clear of late-running Choose Joy, who was a length ahead of Fulminate.

“She was ready for me the whole way around. I was just biding my time until we turned for home to let her loose and she did the rest,” Alvarado said. “She was very impressive.”

Stone Silent won the $125,000 Abundantia going away by 1 ¾ lengths Dec. 31 at Gulfstream.

“We have one more of these before we get out of here,” said Lynch, who will point Stone Silent toward the $100,000 Captiva Island, a five -urlong turf dash for older fillies and mares scheduled for March 10.

The Florida-bred mare was formerly trained by Hall of Famer Steve Asmussen and John Sadler for her eight prior starts that included a victory in the 2022 Debutante in her debut at Santa Anita and a close runner-up finish in the Galway last summer at Saratoga.