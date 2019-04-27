Maker Assistant Nolan Ramsey Starting Own Stable 2/28/2024

Move Effective May 1 for Grandson of Owner Ken Ramsey

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – After spending close to a decade as the top assistant for decorated trainer Mike Maker, a winner of more than 3,300 races and $163 million in purse earnings, Nolan Ramsey is striking out on his own.

A 27-year-old native of Lexington, Ky., Ramsey is the grandson of prominent owner Ken Ramsey, whose 21 wins have him on track for a ninth Championship Meet title in 11 years. Nolan Ramsey said the move is effective May 1.

“I’ve talked to Mike and given him my notice. We’re going to see him through the winter meet here and through the end of April,” he said. “This spring would have been nine years for him full time. I worked for him in grade school and high school, walking hots and doing stuff for him, so I’ve been in his barn a long time.

“It’s always been in the back of my mind. I always wanted to train a couple winners of my own. I’ve got some things pushing me to do it now, one being my family. My grandfather’s not getting any younger, so I’d sure like to win some races for the family before it’s too late,” he added. “The timing of it is right now.”

While unsure when it would happen, Maker was not surprised by Ramsey’s decision. They won Wednesday’s sixth race with Chase ‘n Dreams Stable’s 4-year-old colt Grimes ($4.80) in a head bob at the wire over Three Zero.

“He started with me right out of high school. It was always his goal [to be a trainer],” Maker said. “I wish him the best and appreciate everything he’s done for us. I expect him to do nothing but well.”

Ramsey is grateful for the time spent with Maker and appreciative of his continued support.

“He even said himself, ‘I knew the day was coming, I just didn’t know it was going to be today.’ It was a tough conversation,” Ramsey said. “He’s done a lot for me and a lot for my family. It’s not your typical boss-employee relationship. We’re close, so it was tough, but it’s nice to know that he’s got my back. Tough to walk away from, but I’m ready to take the next step.

“My daughter is 2 years old now and I’ve got a young son, as well, and with the kids it’s getting tough moving around and not really being in control of where I’m at and when, so that was one of the bigger factors pushing me,” he added. “And it’d been in the back of my mind. I knew eventually I was going to. I didn’t necessarily expect it to happen this fast, but the way things are going I had a couple opportunities come up and I said the time is right and I needed to do it.”

Ramsey was introduced to horses on his grandfather’s farm in Nicholasville, Ky., first on the mare-foal crew before working his way up as he got older. They would travel to Saratoga Race Course in the summer where, at the age of 14, Maker gave him his first job.

“I kind of got the itch for it from more of the gambling side. My grandfather taught me how to read a condition book and the Racing Form before I was 7 or 8 years old. He put me through what he called his handicapping school,” Ramsey said. “We’d spend the summers up at Saratoga playing the races every day. My grandparents had horses with Mike for a while and he offered me a job walking hots one summer, and I took it and just fell in love with it. I can’t get enough of it.”

Among the top horses to come along during Ramsey’s time as an assistant are a dozen millionaires including Grade 1 winners Atone, Bigger Picture, Henley’s Joy, Red Knight and Zulu Alpha, Grade 2 winners Da Big Hoss, Cross Border, Field Pass, International Star and Somelikeithotbrown, and Grade 3 winner Oscar Nominated.

“I was at home over the holidays and I’ve got big binders full of win photos. I was sitting there going through them thinking about how many different horses we’ve had through our hands and all the cool places we’ve been, all the great experiences,” he said. “It was kind of nice to look back at it.”

Ramsey expects to have anywhere from 40 to 50 horses including some from his grandfather, and plans to maintain a presence at Gulfstream while branching out to the Mid-Atlantic.

“I’m going to split my strings. I’m going keep some horses here at Gulfstream and I’m also going to be taking some stalls at Laurel and try Maryland. I’m hoping to have 20 or 25 up there and probably about the same down here,” he said. “[Ken Ramsey] is going to send me a few, and I’m going to try to win some races for him. I’ve got some other clients that are going to back me so hopefully that’ll keep me nice and busy.”