Mandatory 20-cent Rainbow 6 Payout Set for Saturday 12/17/2023

Mandatory Sequence Includes Four Stakes

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $250,000

Accomplished Girl Breezes for Upcoming Gulfstream Stakes

Irad Ortiz Triples for Third Racing Day in a Row

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payoff of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is scheduled for Saturday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for eight racing days following the most recent mandatory payout that yielded multiple $50,999 payoffs. The Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $250,000 for Thursday’s Gulfstream program.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will include the $125,000 Tropical Park Oaks, $125,000 Sugar Swirl, $125,000 Mr. Prospector and the $125,000 Tropical Park Derby.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory day, the jackpot pool is paid out to the those holding tickets with the most winners.

Gentry Farms’ Accomplished Girl, who captured the Presque Isle Masters (G2) in her most recent start, breezed a half mile Sunday morning at Gulfstream Park in preparation for an upcoming turf stakes.

The 3-year-old daughter of Street Boss, who was timed in 50.91 seconds on the Tapeta course, defeated older rivals with a front-running score over Presque Isle Downs’ all-weather surface.

“We haven’t decided yet. She’ll run in either the mile or the sprint,” said trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., referring to the mile Suwannee River (G3) Dec. 30 or the five-furlong Abundantia Dec. 31. “We’ll decide this week.”

Prior to winning the Presque Isle Masters, Accomplished Girl finished second in a 6 ½-furlong allowance on turf at Kentucky Downs. She previously broke her maiden going five-furlongs on turf and captured a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance on Tapeta at Gulfstream.

Who’s Hot: Defending Championship Meet titlist Irad Ortiz Jr, who rode three winners on Friday before making another three trips to the winner’s circle Saturday, tripled again Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

Ortiz scored aboard Noble Wave ($2.10) in Race 1 and Salvattore Prince ($8.20) in Race 5 before guiding Shasta Star ($5.60) to victory in Race 9.