Mandatory Payout of Gulfstream’s Rainbow 6 Pool Set for Saturday 10/23/2024

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $125,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where a Rainbow 6 mandatory payout is scheduled for Saturday.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for six racing days following an Oct. 6 jackpot hit.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a strong seven-furlong maiden special weight event for 3-year-olds and up in Race 6. Ken Ramsey’s Give Me Liberty is scheduled to make his first start for trainer Nolan Ramsey, the owner’s grandson, while also making his first start since finishing off the board in the March 9 Tampa Bay Derby. The 3-year-old son of Constitution entered the Tampa race coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes at Oaklawn Park.

JSM Equine LLC’s Beach Gold is a narrow favorite on the morning line for his first start on dirt and around one turn in Friday’s Race 6. The Patrick Biancone-trained 3-year-old son of Omaha Beach is coming off a close-up second-place finish in a mile-and-70-yard maiden special weight race on Tapeta. Whisper Hill Farm LLC’s Magical Song, the only 4-year-old and the only filly in a field of 10, finished third and second, respectively, in her two most recent starts, both at seven furlongs.

Should the Rainbow 6 continue to go unsolved Friday, Saturday’s Rainbow 6 wagering is expected to be brisk. Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, headlined in Race 11 by the $95,000 Our Dear Peggy, a mile turf stakes with a full field of 12 2-year-old fillies.

Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. will be well represented by Bellavinino, who finished second last time out in the $1 million Juvenile Fillies at Kentucky Downs, and Ramsey Pond, who is coming off a most impressive maiden win at Kentucky Downs. Mark Casse-trained It’s Witchcraft, a $1.1 million Keeneland Sept. sale purchase, is slated to make her two-turn debut in the Our Dear Peggy after winning one of three career sprint starts.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.