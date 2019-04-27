Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Sunday at Gulfstream 7/20/2024

Legacy Isle Rallies for Breakthrough Win in Tackleberry

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the eighth consecutive racing day following a June 30 mandatory payout.

A jackpot pool of $159,933.24 will be carried over to Sunday’s program at Gulfstream, where the pool is expected to grow to an estimated $2 million.

Video: Gulfstream Park: Brian Nadeau and Ron Nicoletti Preview Sunday's Mandatory Rainbow 6 (youtube.com)

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, kicked off by a five-furlong Tapeta event with a field of 10 filly and mare bottom claimers. Splurge, who will make her first start off the Jorge Delgado claim after getting nosed out at the same level; Mywifeknowsitall, who will make her first start since being transferred to Amador Sanchez after losing her last by less than a length; and Vayesta, who has been right there since joining the Bobby Dibona barn; are all in-form contenders

In Race 6, a five-furlong maiden special weight sprint with a field of 11 Florida-bred 2-year-olds, Jack Sisterson-trained Neshume, a son of Instagrand who sports some sharp workouts at Palm Meadows in advance of his debut, is just one of several well-connected first-time starters.

Tiz the Bomb, a multiple graded-stakes winner with $1 million in earnings, drops into a claiming race for the first time in Race 7, a well-stocked mile turf test for 3-year-olds and up that are entered for a $35,000 tag. Leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is represented by two in a field of 10 – Lorenz, who’s back in a claiming event following two on-the-board finishes in starter allowances; and Treasure King, who also drops back to the level at which he finished a close second two starts back.

A well-matched field of nine fillies and mares will contest Race 8 at five furlongs on Tapeta. Joseph-trained Breezero drops in for the $25,000 claiming tag following a third-place finish in an allowance for Florida-breds. The 3-year-old daughter of Bucchero will face older rivals for the first time. Three Girls enters the race off a pair of on-the-board finishes since joining Delgado’s stable.

For ‘single’ seekers, Joseph-trained One Sharp Cookie, the 8-5 morning-line favorite in Race 9, a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for Florida-bred fillies and mares, may fill the bill. Joseph-trained Practically Dark, an impressive maiden winner last time out, may be used as a back-up for those wary of singling.

The Rainbow 6 sequence wraps up in Race 10, a $35,000 maiden claiming race for fillies and mares at a mile on turf. With a full field of 12 could prompt Rainbow 6 bettors to make it a ‘spread’ race.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Daniel Walters, Dennis Smith, Anthony Smith and trainer Rohan Crichton’s Legacy Isle rallied from far back to score a breakthrough win in Saturday’s $75,000 Tackleberry at Gulfstream Park.

The 4-year-old son of Shackleford, who hasn’t fulfilled the potential he demonstrated when he finished first in the Mucho Macho Man in his start of his 3-year-old season, made a wide rally to prevail in the mile handicap. Legacy Isle ($22.80) was ridden for the first time by Anthony Thomas, who notched his first stakes/handicap victory at Gulfstream since venturing from Jamaica late last year.

The Tackleberry was named in tribute to the Luis Olivares-trained Tackleberry, a popular stakes horse who won the 2011 Gulfstream Park Sprint (G2) and the Gulfstream Park Handicap (G2) among other graded-stakes triumphs. Olivares, who also trained Grade 1 winners Flying Pigeon and Powder Break among his 1614 winners, was on hand to make the trophy presentation.

Chrome Ghost set fractions of 23.86 and 46.20 for the first half mile, stalked on the outside by Black Belt and Shaq Diesel and tailed on the inside by favored Big and Classy. Entering the stretch, Black Belt, Shaq Diesel took over from a tiring Chrome Ghost, but the pace-involved runners were no match from the fresh legs of Legacy Isle.

The Crichton trainee finished ahead of a rallying Lord Miles, the 2023 Wood Memorial (G2) winner ridden by Drayden Van Dyke.

Legacy Isle ran a mile in 1:37.16. Shaq Diesel was third. Big and Classy, an eight-race winner last year, was blocked in traffic at the top of the stretch and finished seventh.