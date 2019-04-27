Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Pool Set for Sunday at Gulfstream 3/2/2024

Rainbow 6 Pool Expected to Grow to Estimated $6 Million or Higher

Irad Ortiz Jr. Rides Five Winners on Saturday’s Program

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 pool is set for Sunday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager’s pool is expected to grow to an estimated $6 million or higher.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved Saturday for the 17th racing day following a Feb. 8 jackpot hit, leaving a pool carryover of $834,368.20.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by a mile optional claiming allowance on turf with a full field of older fillies and mares. In what will likely turn out to be a ‘spread’ race for handicappers, Brian Lynch-trained Ro Town seeks her third straight victory after scoring back-to-back wins over the Tapeta course. Chad Brown-trained Party On Girl, a two-time winner in Europe on synthetic footing who has been winless in three starts on U.S. turf, is rated as a 5-2 morning-line favorite.

A seven-furlong maiden special weight test for 3-year-old fillies in Race 7 drew eight entrants, including three with Hall of Fame connections. Bill Mott-trained Bedazzle ‘Em, a daughter of American Pharoah who finished a close second after stumbling at the start last time out. Shug-McGaughey-trained Sedona, a daughter of Curlin, and Todd Pletcher-trained Ash Wednesday, a daughter of Mohaymen, are scheduled to debut.

A five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf for older fillies and mares follows in Race 8. Run for the Hills, a daughter of Runhappy trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, will seek to break through following three runner-up finishes in a row in a highly competitive field.

Cacciatore, who broke through with an impressive 10 ¼-length maiden victory in his first start for trainer Ronald Coy, is rated as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in Race 9, a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for older Florida-breds in Race 9.

Race 10, a mile optional claiming allowance on turf that drew a full field of older horses should prove a challenge for Rainbow 6 bettors. Antonio Sano-trained Fredo, who has finished in the money in six straight starts, has been installed as the lukewarm 4-1 morning-line favorite.

The Rainbow 6 sequence is wrapped up by a 1 1/8-mile maiden special weight test for 3-year-old fillies on turf in Race 11 that should prove just as taxing for handicappers. A full field is headed by Pletcher-trained first-time starter Braid, a daughter of American Pharoah who is the 4-1 morning-line favorite.

Who’s Hot: Two-time defending champion Irad Ortiz Jr. rode five winners. He won aboard Be You ($11.60) in Race 2 before winning back-to back aboard Exact Estimate ($6.20) in Race 4 and Quality G. ($10.20) in Race 5 and winning the Canadian Turf (G3) with Emmanuel ($7.20) in Race 12 and the Honey Fox (G3) with Chili Flag ($6.20) in Race 13.

Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher visited the winner’s circle on four occasions Saturday. He notched back-to-back wins with Quality G. ($10.20) in Race 5 and Kingsbarns ($3.20) in Race 6, as well as scoring with Be You ($11.60) in Race 2 and Emmanuelle ($7.20) in the Canadian Turf (G3) in Race 12.

Luis Saez guided Dornoch ($3.20) to victory in the $400,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) in Race 14 for his third victory on the 14-race program, on which he won aboard Domingo ($19.60) in Race 1 and Kingsbarns ($3.20) in Race 6.

Paco Lopez captured the Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) aboard Steal Sunshine ($5) in Race 11 after winning aboard Abrumar ($8) in Race 3.