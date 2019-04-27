Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Pool Sunday at Gulfstream Park 11/23/2024

$214,497 Carryover

Video: Nadeau, Perry Handicap Sunday’s Rainbow 6

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the 12th consecutive racing day following an Oct. 26 mandatory payout that yielded multiple payoffs of $40,299.22.

There will be a carryover pool of $214,497.84 when Rainbow 6 wagering gets underway Sunday, when the six-race sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $75,000 Nicole’s Dream, a 5 ½-furlong overnight handicap for fillies and mares on Tapeta, in Race 10.

Brian Nadeau and Samatha Perry handicap Rainbow 6: Click here to view

A stakes-quality seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares kicks off the sequence in Race 6. Jorge Degado-trained Olivia Darling, who won the Inside Information (G2) in January, returns from a five-month layoff to face seven rivals, including graded stakes-placed Imonra, a Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained daughter of Violence who finished fourth in the Princess Rooney (G3) won by subsequent Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) winner Soul of an Angel.

Race 7, a mile-and-70-yard event for $25,000 claiming 3-year-old fillies and mares that are non-winners of two races lifetime on Tapeta will likely prove more challenging to handicappers. Jose D’Angelo-trained Escape Room is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of 11 off a victory at this level on Tapeta last time out. Alcohol, who finished less than a length behind Escape Room following a troubled trip, makes her first start off the claim for trainer Amador Sanchez.

David Fawkes-trained Whateverwilbewilbe is a likely ‘single’ for many Rainbow 6 bettors for Race 9, a bottom claimer for 3-year-olds and up going seven furlongs. The 3-year-old son of Tapiture, who won a seven-furlong $25,000 claiming race two races back, takes a big drop in class and draws Irad Ortiz Jr.

D’Angelo-trained K. C. Chief is likely to be included on most Rainbow 6 tickets for Race 9 on the strength of his stellar Tapeta form. The 5-year-old gelding, who won four races on the Gulfstream Park all-weather surface before finishing second in the Presque Isle Mile last time out, is rated as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of 12 assembled for the mile-and-70-yard optional claiming allowance on Tapeta.

Queen Olly, a winner last time out in her first try on Tapeta, and Time Passage, who has missed the board only once in nine starts on Tapeta, will clash in a field of eight fillies and mares in the Nicole’s Dream.

Race 11 brought together a field of 10 2-year-old maidens for a mile-and-70-yard run on Tapeta. Delgado-trained Rock d’Oro, who finished second on turf and second on the all-weather in his two career starts in Europe, is scheduled to make his U.S. debut. Todd Pletcher-trained Midnight Vengeance stretches out for his second career start.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

There is also a Super Hi 5 carryover of $7306.25.