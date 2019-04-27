Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Pool Sunday at Gulfstream Park 9/18/2024

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $275,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $275,000 Friday at Gulfstream, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 13th racing day following an Aug. 17 mandatory payout.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, kicked off by a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight event for fillies and mares on Tapeta in Race 4. Rohan Crichton-trained Happy Bella looms as a popular single for many players off her strong debut performance. After hitting the gate and racing four-wide, the 3-year-old daughter of Flatter closed to finish second, beaten by three-quarters of a length.

One day prior to the mandatory payout, the $220,000 Princess Rooney (G3), a ‘Win and You’re In’ Breeders’ Cup Challenge race, will headline Saturday’s 11-race program with four stakes. The seven-furlong sprint for fillies and mares, which offers a fees-paid berth into the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) Nov. 2 at Del Mar, will be supported by the $100,000 Ginger Punch, $95,000 Bob Umphrey Turf Sprint, and the $95,000 Aventura.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.