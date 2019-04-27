Mandatory Payout Saturday of Rainbow 6 at Gulfstream Park 8/14/2024

Pool Could Swell to $2 Million Saturday

Friday’s Estimated Jackpot Pool $250,000

Taste of Havana Saturday in Flamingo Room

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at Gulfstream Park, where the estimated pool could reach $2 million.

Gulfstream’s weekend of racing begins Friday with an estimated jackpot pool in the Rainbow 6 of $250,000. Saturday’s 11-race program includes the $100,000 Sheer Drama for fillies and mares at seven furlongs. The field includes graded stakes-winner Maryquitecontrary and stakes winers Charlie’s Wish, Beth’s Dream, Infinite Diamond and Bluefield.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence begins with Race 4, a maiden special weight event for Florida-bred 2-year-old fillies at 5 ½ furlongs on the Tapeta. The field of eight plays host to only one previous starter, Balala, who finished third in her debut for trainer Jose D’Angelo July 12. Trainer Rohan Crichton, who has saddled four winners from his last 15 starters at Gulfstream, sends out Bad Gal Party, a daughter of World of Trouble, and Sweet Sash, a daughter of Tapiture.

Taste of Havana Saturday in Flamingo Room

Gulfstream celebrates the spirit of Cuba Saturday with the Taste of Havana in the elegant Flamingo Room,

While overlooking Gulfstream’s track, fans will indulge in an array of Cuban-inspired cuisine and handcrafted cocktails that capture the essence of Havana’s culinary delights. There will also be live music, salsa dancers, Domino tables, and cigar rollers.

The Taste of Havana runs between 1-4 p.m. with standard admission and noon-4 p.m. with VIP admission,

For tickets to this memorable event, click here.