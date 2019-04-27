Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Scheduled for Saturday at Gulfstream 4/26/2024

Jackpot Pool Expected to Grow to Estimated $3 Million or Higher

Rainbow 6 Sequence Highlighted by Mo’ Green, Sunny Island Handicaps

Nicoletti, Nadeau Preview Wager

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool will be held Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $3 million or higher.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for the first 14 racing days of the Royal Palm Meet.

Entering Saturday’s Rainbow 6 wagering, there will be a carryover pool of $308.801.21.

Gulfstream hosts and analysts Ron Nicoletti and Brian Nadeau preview Saturday’s wager.

Video: Click here to view

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, highlighted by the $75,000 Mo’ Green Handicap in Race 9 and the $75,000 Sunny Island Handicap in Race 10.

Race 6: A highly competitive 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up on turf kicks off the Rainbow 6 sequence in Race 6. Kelsey Danner-trained Otago, a stakes-winning son of Speightstown, will make her second start off a long layoff after coming up a little short while finishing fourth in the Turf Classic for Florida-breds at Tampa Bay Downs. Gustavo Delgado-trained O Captain, who finished third in the 2022 Fountain of Youth (G2), has shown promise since switching to turf and could be expected to move forward with the return of blinkers to his equipment. Todd Pletcher-trained Ok Boomer, who lost all chance when his jockey lost his irons at the start of his last race, looms as a strong contender off his best form. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Nate the Great is expected to improve following a strong third-place finish in a return from a 10-month layoff.

Race 7: The field for the 1 1/16-mile starter allowance for older horses on Tapeta includes one of the horses most likely to be ‘singled.’ Bobby DiBona-trained Fly the W, a 16-time winner during his 37-race career, is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in a field of eight. Joseph-trained Tiz Romantic fell just a neck of upsetting Fly the W three starts back.

Race 8: Marty Drexler-trained J P Hellish, an 11-time winner who has finished in the money in more than half of his 50 career starts, is prominent in a field of 11 older horses, a mile turf optional claiming allowance. Sandino Hernandez Jr.-trained Burnin Turf, who was just a neck back while finishing second behind J P Hellish last time out; Kelly Breen-trained He’spuregold, a multiple-stakes winner with nearly $500K in the bank; and Joseph-trained Stat, a danger if left alone on the lead; are among the most serious contenders.

Race 9: Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Beth’s Dream may well prove to be a popular ‘single’ for Rainbow 6 bettors in the $75,000 Mo’ Green Handicap, a mile handicap for fillies and mares. The Barboza Jr-trained multiple-stakes winner is the 7-5 favorite off a gritty front-running victory while coming off a seven-month. The 121-pound highweight will only concede one to three pounds to her six well-matched rivals. Libban drops a bit in company after competing in graded stakes races during the championship.

Race 10: A very deep field of 12 was assembled for the $75,000 Sunny Island Handicap, a five-furlong turf dash for 3-year-olds and up. Yes I Am Free, the graded stakes-winning veteran turf-sprint star, will carry highweight of 123 pounds, giving away between one and nine pounds to his rivals. Laura Cazares-trained Yes I Am Free, who has won 10 of 29 starts at five furlongs on turf, is dropping from a late-fading off-the-board finish in the Shakertown (G2) at Keeneland. Michael Lerman-trained Xy Speed, a veteran turf sprinter who has won 10 of 24 turf starts, is coming off a sharp off-the-pace score last time out. Joe Orseno-trained Extendo, Douglas Nunn-trained Smithwick’s Spice, Mark Casse-trained Souper Quest, and Fernando Abreu-trained Mama On Three are likely to pose a challenge to get past the next-to-last leg of the Rainbow 6.

Race 11: A full field of 3-year-olds has been assembled for a mile maiden special weight race on turf that will likely be a ‘spread’ race for Rainbow 6 bettors. George Weaver-trained Typhoon Fury, a stakes-placed son of Mitole, has had his chances during his seven-race career that includes a disqualification from first last fall at Aqueduct. Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott is represented by a pair of colts – Derby Street, a $700,000 son of Street Sense, and Idoneo, a son of Uncle Mo, both being moved to turf following off-the-board finishes on dirt in their respective debuts. Casse-trained Kid Cairo, who finished a distant second behind highly promising debut winner Slide Show, returns. Pletcher-trained I See You Lookin just missed on turf two starts back prior to a failed Tapeta debut. Orseno-trained Hangin in There, Jerry O’Dwyer-trained It’s Bourbon Thirty, and Brittany Baumgardner-trained Bell Mountain, all showed promised in their most recent starts.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.