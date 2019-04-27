Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Scheduled for Sunday at Gulfstream 1/27/2024

Irad Ortiz Jr. Rides Five Winners on Pegasus Day Program

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool will be held Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 20 consecutive racing days following a mandatory payout Dec. 30.

Entering Sunday Rainbow 6 wagering, there will be a carryover pool of $921,255.94.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by a 1 1/16-mile race on Tapeta for older $10,000 claimers. Phil Serpe-trained Tidal Forces is scheduled to make his first start off the $32,000 claim since winning an optional claiming allowance at Woodbine. A well-balanced full field of 12 will likely be identified as a ‘spread’ race by many bettors.

Trainer Brian Lynch, who is enjoying a spectacular start to the Championship Meet, will be represented by two first-time starters in Race 7, a 7 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-olds on turf – Oscarworthy, a son of Oscar Performance, and Freakazoid, a son of World of Trouble. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher and trainer Chad Brown will send out first-time starters Gun Barrel City, a son of Frankel, and John the Beer Man, a son of More Than Ready, respectively, in a full field of 12.

A seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for older Florida-breds follows in Race 8. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Classify, a son of Adios Charlie who has finished second back-to-back following a maiden score. Bob Hess Jr.-trained Mauna Kea Bound, who graduated at seven furlongs going away in his last start, returns in Race 8 with Luis Saez back in the irons. English Bob, a four-time winner, makes his first start off the $6250 claim by trainer Kelly Breen.

Bobby DiBona-trained Fly the W will seek his 17th career victory from 35 starts in a 1 1/8-mile starter handicap for older horses on Tapeta in Race 9. Fly the W is coming off back-to-back victories in an overnight handicap and starter allowance.

A five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf attracted a full well-balanced field of 12 older horses for Race 10 that could well be identified as another ‘spread’ race.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be wrapped up in Race 11 by a 7 ½-furlong maiden special weight race on turf. Lynch will be represented by two first-time starters by Oscar Performance, Hello Hollywood and Celebrity Ro, in a full field of 3-year-old fillies. Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse and John Ortiz will also send out first-time starters Cate’s Charm and Redo, respectively.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Irad Ortiz Jr. rode five winners on Saturday’s Pegasus Day card. The two-time defending Championship Meet titlist rode back-to-back winners, first-time starter Speak Easy ($18.60) in Race 2 and Play The Music ($22) in Race 3, before scoring aboard Ice Chocolat ($6.20) in Race 5, Francesco Clemente ($6.40) in the William L. McKnight (G3) in Race 8, and Olivia Darling ($16) in the Inside Information (G2) in Race 9.

Hall of Famer Mark Casse trains Play the Music and Ice Chocolat.

Flavian Prat rode National Treasure ($7.20) to a gutsy victory in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) in Race 13 after scoring aboard County Final ($7) in the $100,000 Carousel Club in Race 7.

Jose Ortiz doubled aboard Swoop to Finish ($13.40) in Race 1 and Didia ($8.60) in the $500,000 TAA Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G2) in Race 10.

Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, who saddled Speak Easy for his impressive debut win, visited the winner’s circle with Alpha Bella ($19.20) following her victory in the $150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) in Race 6.

Two-time defending Championship Meet titlist Saffie Joseph Jr. saddled winners Candy Light ($6.60) in Race 4 and County Final in Race 7.