Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple Payoffs 7/21/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple $146.80 payoffs Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

A jackpot pool of $159,933.24 was carried over to Sunday, when $1,599,204 was wagered on the popular multi-race wager that had gone unsolved for eight consecutive racing days following a June 30 mandatory payout.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew when live racing resumes at Gulfstream on Friday.