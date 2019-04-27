Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple $18,453 Payoffs 6/22/2024

Batucada Rallies to Complete Joseph-Zayas Stakes Double

Maryquitecontrary Seeks Return to Form in Sunday’s My Pal Chrisy

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple $18,453 payoffs Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

Shining Stables LLC’s Batucada ($10.20) captured the $95,000 Powder Break in Race 13 to complete the 5-3-5-2-6-2 winning combination.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 24 consecutive racing days. There was a carryover jackpot pool of $520,101 heading into the mandatory payout, generating a Rainbow 6 handle of $3,378,005.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew on Sunday’s program.

Batucada rallied on the turn into the stretch and kicked clear to win the Powder Break by 6 ¼ lengths under Edgar Zayas. The 4-year-old daughter of Union Rags, who was coming off a dominant front-running optional claiming allowance victory May 31, ran a mile and 70-yards on Tapeta in 1:40.11. Jan’s Girl, who made a wide sweep on the final turn finished second. Angel Nadeshiko closed on the rail to finish third.

Batucada gave trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. back-to-back stakes wins Saturday. Gentry Farm’s Positive Review ($11.80) preceded Batucada in the winner’s circle following Race 12, the $75,000 Wildcat Red, a mile overnight handicap for 3-year-olds and up. The 5-year-old son of Unified closely stalked a contested early pace set by Black Belt and Shaq Diesel, the first and second betting choices, before making a three wide move on the turn and prevailing by 1 1/4 lengths following a contested stretch drive.

Positive Review ran a mile in 1:39.95 under Zayas, who would go on to guide Batucada to victory in the Powder Break. Shaq Diesel nosed out Black Belt for second. Lord Miles, Positive Review’s Saffie Joseph Jr. stablemate, finished fourth after trailing the field early.

Maryquitecontrary Seeks Return to Form in Sunday’s My Pal Chrisy

Rodney Lundock’s Maryquitecontrary knows how to win. The 5-year-old daughter of First Dude has won seven races, including the Inside Formation (G2) and four other stakes, during her 15-race career.

Her resume, which includes a Grade 1 stakes-placing, has earned the Eddie Plesa Jr. trainee the highweight assignment in Sunday’s $75,000 My Pal Chrisy at Gulfstream Park, where she will seek a return to winning form in the mile handicap for fillies and mares.

Maryquitecontrary, who finished third in the Royal Delta (G3) and Inside Information during the Championship Meet, is coming off a wide fifth-place finish in the April 5 Madison (G1), a Keeneland stakes in which she finished second last year.

“She came out the race fine. We kind of backed off on her a little bit,” trainer Eddie Plesa Jr. said. “She’s been training well. She’s been working well for me.”

Maryquitecontrary will carry 124 pounds, including jockey Edgard Zayas, who will be riding the late-rallying mare for the first time in the My Pal Chrisy. Rated second on the morning line at 5-2, she will concede between one and 13 pounds to her six rivals.

Virginia and James Gamble’s Beth’s Dream has been installed as the even-money favorite. The in-form 6-year-old daughter of Jess’s Dream, who will carry 123 pounds, will seek her third straight victory after scoring going-away victories at Gulfstream in an optional claiming allowance and an overnight handicap at Sunday’s one-turn mile distance. Trainer Victor Barboza Jr., who has named Emisael Jaramillo to ride Beth’s Dream, will also be represented by Skull Stable LLC’s Battle Cry, a winner of 13 races who will be making her first start in six months under Edwin Gonzalez.

D’lightful Summer, Rosie’s Halo, Charlie’s Wish and Double Cosmo Girl round out the field.