Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple $2,354 Payoffs 4/27/2024

Choose Joy Favored for Sunday’s $75,000 Golden Beach Handicap

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool yielded multiple payoffs of $2,354.74 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

A $308.801.21 carryover at the start of wagering Saturday, where $2,840,205 was bet into the pool for the popular multi-race wager. The Rainbow 6 had gone unsolved for the first 14 racing days of the Royal Palm Meet.

The winning combination was 9-6-11-2-11-4.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Sunday, when the $75,000 Golden Beach Handicap will headline the six-race sequence (Races 5-10) in Race 9. Trainer Steve Dwoskin’s Choose Joy is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of nine fillies and mares assembled for the five-furlong turf sprint. The 7-year-old daughter of Munnings will concede between three and six pounds to her rivals while carrying highweight of 122 pounds, including Miguel Vasquez.

Choose Joy has produced a remarkable record as the dominant turf sprint female in recent years, finishing first or second in all 11 career starts on turf, all at the five-furlong distance. Trainer Mary Lightner’s Sol Hope enters the Golden Beach off a third-place finish in the March 10 Captiva Island. The daughter of Soldat has won five times from eight starts at five furlongs on turf. Trainer Brittainy Baumgardner will seek her first career victory with Glen Hill Farm’s Wide West, a stakes-winning 4-year-old daughter of Frankel.