Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple $35,544 Payoffs 3/3/2024

$2 Million Filly Sedona Wins Debut for McGaughey

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool yielded multiple payoffs of $35,544.70 Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 17 racing days following a Feb. 8 jackpot hit, leaving a pool carryover of $834,368.20 heading into Sunday’s wagering. A total of $5,110,271 was bet Sunday on the sequence that spanned Races 6-11

The winning combination was 4-6-8-6-12-12.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winner, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Wednesday.

$2 Million Filly Sedona Wins Debut for McGaughey

Woodford Racing LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds and Chris Larsen’s Sedona, a $2 million purchase at the 2022 Fasig-Tipton August sale, rallied from off the pace to capture her debut in Sunday’s Race 7, a seven-furlong maiden special weight test for 3-year-old fillies.

Saddled by Hall of Famer Shug McGaughey, the daughter of Curlin earned her diploma following a less-than-ideal trip. She settled into stride in fifth along the backstretch, around the turn and into the stretch before rallying between horses under Jose Ortiz to prevail by a half-length as the 8-5 favorite in a field of six fillies. She ran seven furlongs in 1:24.24.

“I think she’s a classy filly. She’s really come around the last month. I was kind of not satisfied with her earlier in the winter, development-wise,” said McGaughey, whose promising filly is stabled at Payson Park. “About three weeks ago, I was up there, and she worked really well. I think her development is good. I like to see her run this way, where she goes on and finish – because they learn – instead of being on the lead.”

McGaughey would prefer to run Sedona, who was bred by celebrity chief Bobby Flay’s B Flay Thoroughbreds, at a mile for her second start.

“I’d like to run her a mile,” McGaughey said. “It depends [Gulfstream] has to say.”

Who’s Hot: Paco Lopez notched a three-win day, doubling aboard Macuto ($18.80) in Race 2 and St. Pat’s Day ($21.20) in Race 8 before scoring aboard American Diamond ($22) in Race 10. Jose Ortiz made two trips to the winner’s circle aboard Movin’ On Top ($4.60) in Race 5 and Sedona ($5.40) in Race 7.

Leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. won three races, connecting with Speed Control ($5.60) in Race 1, Movin’ On Up ($4.60) in Race 5, and American Diamond ($22) in Race 10.