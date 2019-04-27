Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple $40,299 Payoffs 10/26/2024

Sunday’s Late Pick 5 Carryover $48,484

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool yielded multiple $40,299.22 payoffs Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved for eight racing days following an Oct. 6 jackpot hit, producing a carryover of $87,950 heading into Saturday’s wagering on the sequence that spanned races 6-11. A total of $696,306 was wagered into the Rainbow 6 pool Saturday.

Sunday’s Late Pick 5 will have a carryover of $48,484.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew Sunday, when the sequence will span Races 5-10, kicked off by a five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf for fillies and mares in Race 5. Leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is represented by two runners, Sol Hope, who will make her first start for the barn after running second back-to-back at Colonial Downs, and Bustin Bullet, who is rated second at 9-5 following back-to-back victories at Saratoga and Gulfstream. A six-furlong maiden special weight event for Florida-bred 2-year-old fillies follows in Race 6. The eight-filly field that includes three first-time starters will be headed by With Kindness, a David Fawkes trainee who finished second following a slow start in her recent debut.