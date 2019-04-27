Melvis Is in the Building! 5/12/2024

Apprentice Gonzalez Rides 1st Winner at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Apprentice jockey Melvis Gonzalez notched his first winning ride Sunday at Gulfstream Park, guiding Awesome Wind ($7.40) to a front-running 1 ¾-length victory in a maiden claiming event carded as Race 4.

The graduate of Panama’s jockey school found the winner’s circle on his eighth mount, a Jacks or Better Farm Inc. homebred 3 -year-old gelding trained by Carlos David.

“I’m very happy to get my first win. I like riding at Gulfstream,” Gonzalez said. “We wanted to get the lead and we did.”

Gonzalez is represented by agent Chantal Sutherland, the multiple Grade 1 stakes-winning jockey.

Racing resumes Thursday at Gulfstream with the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool estimated at $125,000.