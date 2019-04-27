Memory of Chuck Simon to be Honored Sunday at Gulfstream 9/13/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park will honor the memory of Chuck Simon Sunday during a winner’s circle ceremony following the running of Race 6.

Simon, who passed away earlier in the week, was a multiple stakes-winning trainer but, more importantly, an advocate for Thoroughbred racing, aftercare, and workers on the backstretch, as well co-host of the popular podcast ‘Going in Circles” with Barry Spears.

A native of Saratoga Springs, Simon started in harness racing before graduating from the University of Arizona’s Race Track Industry Program and serving as an assistant to Hall of Famers Nick Zito, H. Allen Jerkens and D. Wayne Lukas. Simon’s stable was based year-round at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training center in Palm Beach County, for several years prior to his retirement from training in 2019.

Simon loved the sport, the people and the horses, and he was a staunch advocate for the bettors.

Funeral services for Simon will be held Monday, Sept. 16 at the Catricala Funeral Home in Clifton Park, N.Y.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $250,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 11th.racing day following an Aug. 17 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring the $95,000 Hallandale Beach, a mile stakes for 2-year-old fillies in Race 10. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Andrea has been installed as the 7-5 morning-line favorite in a field of 10 based on her dazzling July 26 debut. The daughter of Thousand Words set a pressured pace before drawing off to score by 6 ½ lengths under returning Emisael Jaramillo. Jena Antonucci-trained Whatintheliteral, who captured the Astoria at Saratoga in June, enters the Hallandale Beach off an off-the-board finish in the Adirondack (G3) at Saratoga. Live Oak Plantation’s Souper Zonda moves to the main track after a debut win on turf. `

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Etrurian Scores Third Straight Win in Turf Debut

William and Corinne Heiligbrodt and trainer Joe Orseno’s Etrurian rolled to her third straight front-running victory while making her turf debut Friday in the Race 8 feature at Gulfstream Park.

The 3-year-old daughter of Bucchero ($8) was coming off two dominating Tapeta victories in Friday’s five-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies on turf.

“She’s a special filly,” Orseno said.

Etrurian set fractions of 21.58 and 44.33 (seconds) for a half mile before completing the distance in 56.02 to score by open lengths under Edgard Zayas.

Etrurian finished third on dirt in her career debut last year before being sidelined with a knee chip. Formerly trained by recently retired Ralph Nicks, Orseno bought into the Florida-bred filly.

I liked her because she was Bucchero. I watched her first start and I noticed she had never been on turf or Tapeta,” said Orseno, who has enjoyed considerable success with the offspring of Bucchero.

A stakes appearance is likely for Etrurian’s next start.

“There’s a race a Keeneland that for straight 3-year-old fillies, non-winners of a sweepstakes,” Orseno said.