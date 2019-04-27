Mensa Rolls in First 2YO Race of Gulfstream’s Royal Palm Meet 4/12/2024

Casse Trainee First Winning Offspring of Freshman Sire Complexity

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – D. J. Stable LLC’s Mensa registered a professional three-length debut victory Friday at Gulfstream Park, becoming the first winning offspring of first-year sire Complexity in the Royal Palm Meet’s first race for 2-year-olds.

Mensa ($10) broke alertly from his inside stall to quickly open up a clear lead on his six rivals and rolled to an impressive triumph under Patrick Husbands. The $135,000 2023 OBS October purchase ran 4 ½ furlongs in 51.86 seconds in Race 2.

“He’s been extremely professional from Day 1,” said Nick Tomlinson, assistant to Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse. “He’s a beautiful horse. A lot of the credit goes to the guys in the barn. They did a lot of gate schooling with him. They’re the reason a lot of these babies are ready to roll. He’s far more advanced than anyone else. Hopefully, he continues to progress from here.”

Mensa was only the second offspring of Complexity to run in a race. Chad Brown-trained Complexity, a son of Maclean’s Music, won the 2018 Champagne (G1) and the 2020 Kelso (G2).

Trainer Patrick Biancone’s Unchained Elaine, a homebred daughter of American Pharoah, finished second, 11 lengths clear of third-place finisher Tank. Wesley Ward-trained Delightful Flame, the 7-10 favorite, broke slowly and was never a factor.

Catalytic Breezes at Gulfstream in Preparation for Kentucky Derby

Tami Bobo, Julie Davies and George Isaac’s Catalytic breezed four furlongs in 49.25 seconds Friday morning at Gulfstream Park in preparation for a start in the May 4 Kentucky Derby (G1).

The workout was the son of Catalina Cruiser’s first since his distant runner-up finish behind Fierceness in the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) March 30 at Gulfstream.

“He went well. It was his first breeze back. It was an easy half in 49-and-1,” trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. said. “He’ll work back here once more, most likely next Friday, and then he’ll ship and have his last work at Churchill.”

Catalytic made only his third career start while making his stakes debut in the Curlin Florida Derby, in which he chased Fierceness throughout, holding on to finish second, 13 ½ lengths back and 2 ½ lengths over Grand Mo the First.

“He bounced out of the race well for a horse that was only making his third start, second start in three weeks,” Joseph said. “He was a distance second behind a deserving favorite, but I feel like he’s a horse that can improve again, which he should.”

Trumpets a Heaven-Sent Filly for Owner/Trainer Joe Catanese III

Owner/trainer Joe Catanese III’s Trumpets overcame a slow start to follow up an impressive maiden score with an even more eye-catching victory Friday at Gulfstream Park.

Trumpets is a heaven-sent filly for Catanese, who inherited the 3-year-old daughter of Neolithic upon the passing of lifelong friend and beloved South Florida horseman Larry Bates last year.

“I just thank Larry. This is all for Larry,” Catanese said in the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle following Trumpet’s four-length score in Race 6, a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old Florida-bred fillies on Tapeta.

Trumpets broke last from her inside stall in the starting gate but took over the lead midway through the backstretch during a first-quarter of a mile in 21.73 seconds. The Florida-bred filly was never threatened thereafter, completing the five-furlong distance in 57.58 seconds.

“I was a little surprised because the filly is usually fast from the gate,” jockey Edgar Perez said. “My filly is a very classy filly. After she broke slow, I push and push and push to put her on the lead and from the three-eighths pole, it was an easy way home.”

The daughter of Neolithic was coming off a dazzling 5 ¾ length victory in a Feb. 14 maiden special weight event on the all-weather surface, over which she ran five-furlongs in 56.36 seconds. Trumpets previously finished second in her Dec. 23 debut, in which she was beaten three-quarters of a length by 3-5 favorite Karaya, who came right back to win an optional claiming allowance before finishing second in the March 24 Melody of Colors.

In Race 7, a mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds on turf, BC Racing LLC’s Prevent, a multiple stakes-placed son of Neolithic, held on to score by a nose over Ninja Star. The Juan Alvarado-trained 2-1 favorite provided Edgard Zayas with his second winning ride on Friday’s program.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Pool Estimated at $175,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $175,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the sixth consecutive day of the Royal Palm Meet.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies on turf in Race 5. A full field of 12 (and four also-eligibles) includes a pair of Christophe Clement-trained fillies, Beanpot, a daughter of Into Mischief who graduated in front-running style last time out, and Iced Coffee, a debut winner who failed to overcome traffic problems in her return. Todd Pletcher-trained Artemis Sound, who finished second behind Beanpot, enters Saturday’s event off a front-running maiden score.