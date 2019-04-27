Most Handsome Looking Good after Hollywood Beach Win 9/28/2024

Rainbow 6 Solved Saturday for $58,833 Jackpot Hit

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – David Romanik and trainer Ron Spatz’s Most Handsome, a rallying winner in his recent debut, went right to the front in Saturday’s $95,000 Hollywood Beach and held on gamely to win his stakes debut by a head.

The 9-5 favorite in a field of eight 2-year-olds, who debuted on Tapeta, was certainly not at a disadvantage when the five-furlong turf stakes was transferred to the all-weather surface earlier in the day.

“I was happy about it. Why wouldn’t I be? He already won on Tapeta,” Spatz said. “But I think he’ll turf too.”

Most Handsome broke from the outside post position and outsprinted Mila’s Wish and Moon Factor to grab the lead heading into the far turn. The gelded son of Neolithic traveled comfortably around the turn under Drayden Van Dyke and turned into the stretch with a clear lead. After turning in fractions of 21.23 and 44.96 (seconds) for the first half mile, Most Handsome began to shorten stride late but managed to edge a resurgent Milo’s Wish for the win.

“I was just going to let him break as-is. I could tell in the post parade that he was going to be more forward than he was last time. He was on the muscle, and I was happy with that,” Van Dyke said. “He broke running, and I was telling Ronnie that he was wanting to lean in a little bit with me today, and he did that a little bit his first time out, but he’s a 2-year-old, so he’ll grow out of that. But he’s got talent. He’s got a nice future ahead of him.”

Most Handsome ran five furlongs on Tapeta in 57.10 seconds to remain undefeated in two starts. Milo’s Wish, a Michael Yates-trained son of Cajun Breeze, finished a length ahead of Noble N Magical. Ghostly Rose was another head back in fourth.

Rainbow 6 Solved Saturday for a $58,833 Jackpot Hit

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 was solved for a $58,833.90 jackpot payoff Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for only one racing day following a mandatory payout last Sunday.

There was a jackpot carryover of $9591 going into Rainbow 6 wagering Saturday.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew on Sunday. Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, kicked off by a maiden special weight on turf for 2-year-olds in Race 5. Highly Potent, a $300,000 Keeneland September sale purchase, is scheduled to make his debut for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse. He is a son of War of Will, whom Casse campaigned during a career that included victories in the 2019 Preakness Stakes (G1) and 2020 Maker’s Mark Mile (G1) on turf.