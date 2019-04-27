Multiple Grade 2 Winner Kathleen O. Entered Wednesday 2/18/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Winngate Stable’s multiple graded stakes winner Kathleen O., is entered to make her 5-year-old debut Wednesday at Gulfstream Park.

The daughter of Upstart, fifth in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks (G1), raced just three times last year. After second place finishes in the Royal Delta (G3) at Gulfstream and Top Flight Stakes at Aqueduct, Kathleen O. was last seen finishing fifth as the favorite in the Ruffian (G2) May 6 at Belmont Park.

Kathleen O. will meet five others in Race 8, a $92,000 allowance optional claimer at 6 ½ furlongs on the main track. Trained by Shug McGaughey, Kathleen O. has won three of four starts at Gulfstream, including the 2022 Davona Dale (G2) and Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2). Javier Castellano is named to ride.

Her opposition includes Socially Selective, who returned from a nine-month layoff Jan. 13 to win at this distance for trainer Bill Mott by seven lengths, and Drifaros, who returns from a seven-month layoff for trainer Teri Pompay after finishing second in the Chicago (G3) at Ellis Park.

The featured eighth race will be part of the 20-cent Rainbow 6, estimated at $425,000.

The sequence begins with Race 4, an $89,000 maiden special weight event for 4-year-olds and up at seven furlongs. Trainer Todd Pletcher will saddle two in Unlimitedpotential, a 5-year-old son of Union Rags last seen finishing second at Keeneland in October of 2022, and Yorkshiremen, a 4-year-old son of Nyquist making his debut.

Breeder, Owner J.R. Cavanaugh Passes

Wicklow Gal, who ran in Sunday’s eighth race, was one of many horses owned and bred by J.R. Cavanaugh, a noted Florida breeder and owner who passed away recently.

Cavanaugh, who owned Wicklow Farm in Ocala, was a colorful character who loved the horses and maintained an office on his property that awed visitors, cluttered with historical artifacts. The 89-year-old was born in Detroit, served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Marines, and enjoyed working out partnerships and showing those partners and their families around his farm.

Cavanaugh was proud that he bred 16 stakes horses from his first 60 foals. Among those were Grade 1 winner Man From Wicklow and graded stakes winners Marquette, Wild Heart Dancing and Mambo Meister.

NOTE: Irad Ortiz Jr. rode three winners Sunday. Ortiz Jr. won aboard Classic Mo Town ($4.20) in the second, Donegal Forever ($3.20) in the ninth and Silent and Violent ($3.80) in the 10th.