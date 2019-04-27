New Diamond Brings Strong Pedigree into Saturday’s Honey Ryder 5/1/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Pedigree enthusiasts are very likely to zero in on Diamond 100 Racing Club LLC’s New Diamond while handicapping Saturday’s $100,000 Honey Ryder at Gulfstream Park.

The Honey Ryder, a mile turf stakes for 3-year-old fillies, and the $100,000 English Channel, a mile stakes for 3-year-olds on grass, will co-headline Saturday’s program while kicking off a stakes schedule of 40 races worth $4.25 million to be offered during the Royal Palm and Sunshine Meets.

New Diamond may be light on experience going into the Honey Ryder, but the Patrick Biancone-trained filly can’t be taken lightly after examining her strong family ties to highly productive turf specialists. The daughter of Bee Jersey is out of Shirl’s Soul, an unraced sister to multiple graded-stakes winners Perfect Shirl, Shakespeare and Lady Shakespeare.

Perfect Shirl, who earned more than $1 million, captured the 2011 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) at Churchill Downs. Millionaire Shakespeare won seven of eight career starts, including the 2005 Joe Hirsch Turf Classic (G1) at Belmont Park and 2007 Woodbine Mile (G1). Lady Shakespeare counted multiple graded stakes wins among her seven career victories from 12 starts.

Shirl’s Soul, Perfect Shirl, Shakespeare and Lady Shakespeare are all offspring of Lady Shirl, an 18-race winner whose graded-stakes victories included the 1991 Flower Bowl (G1) at Belmont.

New Diamond turned in an impressive career debut on dirt last July at Gulfstream. Following a troubled start from her rail post position, she rallied to score by 2 ¼ lengths over a next-out winner.

The Kentucky-bred filly returned to action Feb. 14 over the main track at Gulfstream, rallying mildly to finish third behind Launch, who went on to win the Any Limit Stakes in her next start. New Diamond was never a factor in the Davona Dale (G2), in which the first, second and third-place finishers will go on to run in Friday’s Kentucky Oaks (G3) at Churchill.

“After she won her maiden last year, she got a little crack in her shin. She had a long time off. Her comeback race was quite good,” Biancone said. “In her last race, I don’t know if she was bumped, but she took off a shoe.”

New Diamond, who will make her turf debut Saturday, has breezed well on turf at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

“I worked her on turf a couple of times, and she worked fantastic,” Biancone said. “Her family has really excelled on that surface.”

Luca Panici has the call on New Diamond, who is scheduled to face nine rivals.

Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse figures to be well-represented by a pair of fillies with stakes experience, M Racing Group’s Karaya, who finished a close second in the five-furlong Melody of Colors at Gulfstream March 24; and KEM Racing Stable’s Stormcast, who will make her first start of 2024 after graduating on turf and finishing second in the My Dear Lady on Tapeta at Woodbine. Miguel Vasquez has the mount on Karaya, while Edgard Perez has the call on Stormcast.

Trainer Timothy Hamm and Siena Farm LLC’s Destiny Star enters the Honey Ryder off a third-place finish in the 7 ½-furlong Sanibel Island, in which the daughter of Catholic Boy finished just three-quarters of a length back after setting the pace. Joe Bravo has the call.

Soldi Stable LLC’s Welcome Back is scheduled to make her turf debut in her 2024 debut after going undefeated in two starts last year, including a victory in the Florida Sire Stakes Desert Vixen on dirt at Gulfstream Sept. 9. Sonny Leon is scheduled to ride Welcome Back for the first time.

Orlyana Farm’s Majestic Venezuela, Mathis Stables LLC’s Mojave Desert, Golden Kernel Racing Stable’s Lady Cha Cha, Sonata Stable’s Dazzling Move, Magic Stables LLC and Cairoli Racing Stable’s De Regreso, Barley and Barley Racing LLC’s Zo Lee, and Skymac Stables LLC and Stefania Farms LLC’s Show Off, round out the field.