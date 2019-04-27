New Strategic Alliance Announced Between Tabcorp, ARC, RMG and 1/ST CONTENT 6/24/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A new strategic alliance has been announced between Arena Racing Company (ARC), the British horse and greyhound group, Racecourse Media Group (RMG), the British-based media rights management company, Tabcorp, the Australian wagering and entertainment company, and 1/ST CONTENT - a division of 1/ST, North America’s preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company.

This new collaboration brings together four content leaders of the horse and greyhound racing world to create a network of rights holders that will distribute content across multiple international markets. The alliance is a win-win for consumers and operators: global and local operators will be able to choose from an array of bespoke 24/7 racing video, data and wagering solutions (including tote and managed trading services) in a “one-stop-shop” cost-effective manner, while wagering customers obtain easier access to additional content and services.

1/ST CONTENT, ARC, RMG and Tabcorp will use their geographic expertise to benefit a host of new global clients. Parties will deliver carefully curated, localised solutions that speak to varied audiences and their respective wagering preferences, whether they’re already familiar with racing, or new to the sport and in need of more educational content.

The parties aim to seamlessly provide a 24/7 schedule that naturally complements any international racing or sporting programme across varied time-zones, providing a worldwide client base with a reliable source of fast-settling betting content for both primetime and off-peak viewing slots.

Aidan Butler, President of 1/ST, said: “1/ST CONTENT is excited to announce this strategic alliance to deliver an all-encompassing one-stop-shop for 24/7 international racing that effortlessly fits into any time-zone, country or region. We look forward to increasing distribution of North and South American and Turkish racing via our partners’ many channels.

“This agreement leverages a broad suite of products and services and demonstrates how working together will allow us to bring our content to new customers.”

Brendan Parnell, Managing Director of Media and International at ARC, commented: “Customers will be able to enjoy access to a complete service hub which will enable our betting partners to deliver a best-in-breed product to their consumers at any time of the day, every day.

“The strength of our data and wagering technology, coupled with a depth of 24/7 broadcast and video streaming rights, places this newly-created alliance in the vanguard of driving growth and diversified revenues for the horse and greyhound racing sector.”

Paul Carew, Chief Operating Officer at Tabcorp, added: “Tabcorp prides itself on raising the game through innovation of our market leading products and services and this truly international partnership again highlights that collective commitment.

“We’re excited to combine our premium racing content from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates with the best racing from the United Kingdom and North America to create a service that will deliver a first-class racing experience to a new audience.”

Martin Stevenson, CEO of RMG, said: “This is an excellent illustration of different racing jurisdictions innovating together to create new products and services to grow access and interest in horse racing around the world.”