Newly Upgraded Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf (G2) Automatic Qualifier for Goodwood 12/20/2023

Winner to Get Travel Stipend and Start in Qatar Nassau Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Continuing to expand its innovative global partnerships, 1/ST Racing announced today that the newly upgraded Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G2) at Gulfstream Park Jan. 27 will become an automatic qualifier for the Qatar Nassau Stakes (G1), the highlight of the Aug. 1 Qatar Goodwood Festival in West Sussex, England.

The Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf is part of Gulfstream’s Pegasus World Cup Day presented by Baccarat Jan. 27, featuring seven graded-stakes races including the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1).

“Goodwood Racecourse is one of the crown jewels in global racing. It’s an honor to work together with Goodwood on growing each of our events and brands at home and abroad,” said Aidan Butler, CEO, 1/ST RACING & GAMING

“Goodwood is thrilled to be partnering with 1/ST on this exciting initiative. This is a great first step in what we hope will be an exciting partnership over the coming years,” said Lord William Gordon Lennox, Director, Goodwood

Earlier this year 1/ST partnered with Royal Ascot in making Gulfstream’s Royal Palm Juvenile and Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies races automatic qualifiers for entry into one of six 2-year-old races during the June Royal Ascot Meeting. Crimson Advocate, winner of the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, went on to win the Queen Mary (G2).

1/ST’s partnership with Goodwood, like its partnership with Royal Ascot, will include a $25,000 travel stipend to the winning connections of the Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

Media Contact:

Dave Joseph, david.joseph@gulfstreampark.com