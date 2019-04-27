Nicoletti, Nadeau Handicap 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 9/26/2024

Perry, Nicoletti Handicap California Crown All-Stakes Pick 5

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Santa Anita Park’s inaugural California Crown day Saturday features the return of the 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 and an all-stakes Pick 5 featuring the $1 million California Crown (G1) presented by SirDavis American Whiskey.

Ron Nicoletti and Brian Nadeau preview and handicap the 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5, a $1 minimum wager with a low 15-percent takeout exclusive to retail customers. The first two legs will be contested at Gulfstream Park while the last three races will be part of Santa Anita’s California Crown day.

Nicoletti, Nadeau Handicap 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5: Click here to view

California Crown day also features an all-stakes Pick 5 at Santa Anita beginning with Race 5, the Unzip Me Stakes presented by Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, and including the California Crown, California Crown Eddie D (G2) presented by FanDuel, California Crown John Henry (G2) presented by 1/ST Bet, and the City of Hope (G2) presented by MyRacehorse.

Nicoletti and Samantha Perry handicap the All-Stakes 5: Click here to view

First race for the California Crown is 12:30 PT.

The 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 begins with Race 9 at Gulfstream, the Hollywood Beach, at approximately 5:08 ET.