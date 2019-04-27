Nicoletti, Nadeau Preview Saturday’s 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 10/4/2024

Races from Santa Anita & Gulfstream

15-Percent Takeout, Oak Leaf (G2) Starts Sequence

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ron Nicoletti and Brian Nadeau preview and handicap Saturday’s 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 which includes races from Santa Anita Park and Gulfstream Park.

The 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 includes the Oak Leaf (G2) and The Speakeasy from Santa Anita and three scheduled turf races. The popular $1 minimum wager begins at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) with the 1 1/16-mile Oak Leaf for 2-year-old fillies and concludes approximately an hour later with a one-mile maiden special weight event on the turf at Gulfstream for 3-year-olds and up.

Nicoletti and Nadeau: Click here to view

LEG TRACK RACE # POST TIME Leg A Santa Anita Park Race 3 +5:00 PM ET Leg B Gulfstream Park Race 9 5:07 PM ET Leg C Santa Anita Park Race 4 +5:30 PM ET Leg D Santa Anita Park Race 5 +6:00 PM ET Leg E Gulfstream Park Race 11 6:07 PM ET