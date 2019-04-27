Go Back
Nicoletti, Nadeau Preview Saturday’s 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5
10/4/2024
Races from Santa Anita & Gulfstream
15-Percent Takeout, Oak Leaf (G2) Starts Sequence
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ron Nicoletti and Brian Nadeau preview and handicap Saturday’s 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 which includes races from Santa Anita Park and Gulfstream Park.
The 1/ST Coast-to-Coast Pick 5 includes the Oak Leaf (G2) and The Speakeasy from Santa Anita and three scheduled turf races. The popular $1 minimum wager begins at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) with the 1 1/16-mile Oak Leaf for 2-year-old fillies and concludes approximately an hour later with a one-mile maiden special weight event on the turf at Gulfstream for 3-year-olds and up.
Nicoletti and Nadeau: Click here to view
|LEG
|TRACK
|RACE #
|POST TIME
|Leg A
|Santa Anita Park
|Race 3
|+5:00 PM ET
|Leg B
|Gulfstream Park
|Race 9
|5:07 PM ET
|Leg C
|Santa Anita Park
|Race 4
|+5:30 PM ET
|Leg D
|Santa Anita Park
|Race 5
|+6:00 PM ET
|Leg E
|Gulfstream Park
|Race 11
|6:07 PM ET
- Approx. Post Times