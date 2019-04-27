No More Time Breezes for Planned Start in Kentucky Derby 4/6/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Morplay Racing LLC’s No More Time breezed a half-mile Saturday morning at Palm Meadows Training Center in preparation for a planned start in the May 4 Kentucky Derby (G1).

The Jose D’Angelo-trained colt was timed in 48.60 seconds for his second workout at Gulfstream Park’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County since finishing a valiant second in the March 9 Tampa Bay Derby (G2).

“He worked by himself. He went good and also had a strong gallop-out,” D’Angelo said. “Everything’s good. We’re hoping to get into the Kentucky Derby.”

Prior to Saturday’s three major prep races at Santa Anita, Keeneland, and Aqueduct, No More Time, who has collected 45 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, was sitting 15th in the standings that will determine the 20-horse field for the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs.

No More Time graduated at Gulfstream Park Oct. 22 by 8 ¾ lengths in his second career start. He finished a disappointing fifth in the Jan. 1 Mucho Macho Man following a bad start and wide trip. The Iowa-bred colt bounced back to score a front-running 1 ¼-length victory in the Feb. 10 Sam F. Davis (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs. The son of Not This Time pressed a slow pace while racing three wide in the Tampa Bay Derby before encountering bumping while racing between horses in the stretch and finishing just a neck behind Domestic Product.

If it looks like No More Time will make the Derby field, D'Angelo plans to breeze No More Time next Saturday at Palm Meadows before shipping to Churchill Downs.

“We’re not just going to just run a horse there. We have a horse with a chance to win the race,” D’Angelo said.

The first race for 2-year-olds is scheduled for Friday at Gulfstream Park, where trainer Wesley Ward will be represented in a field of nine by a pair of fillies – Delightful Flame, a daughter of Flameaway, and Rose Rita, a daughter of Mitole. Both fillies sport ‘bullet’ workouts at Payson Park for their respective debuts.

Ward, who saddled Shoot It True for a dazzling juvenile debut at Keeneland Thursday, is best known for his unprecedented early-season success with 2-year-olds. Delightful Flame, a John Oxley homebred, is out of Delightful Mary, a Grade 3 winner who finished third in the 2010 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1).

Trainer Patrick Biancone is scheduled to saddle Unchained Elaine, a daughter of American Pharoah who is out of Razorback Lady, who finished second in the 2019 Inside Information (G2) at Gulfstream.

Notes: Leonel Reyes, the defending Royal Palm Meet titlist, rode three winners on Saturday’s program, scoring aboard Silent Melody ($12.80) in Race 2, Confer ($15.80) in Race 6 and Ubiquitous ($16.80) in Race 7…Miguel Vasquez, the 2022 Royal Palm Meet champion, also rode three winners, Maclin ($4.20) in Race 3, Hartsbeatlikthundr ($9.20) in Race 5, and Watchtower ($4.60) in Race 8.

Sunday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool is expected to grow to an estimated $125,000 after going unsolved Saturday for the third day in a row to open the Royal Palm Meet.