Friday’s Rainbow 6 Sequence Highlighted by Return of White Abarrio

$64,847 Carryover for Friday’s Late Pick 5

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – No Valla unleashed a wide rally to capture the $75,000 Daring Kathy at Gulfstream Park, proving to be a most successful claim by Amaty Racing Stables Inc. and trainer Amador Sanchez by winning her second straight race since being haltered for $25,000.

No Valla was rated well off the pace set by 6-5 favorite Sand and Sea while racing well off the rail under Luca Panici before being asked for her run entering the stretch. The 6-year-old daughter of Mshawish responded with a powerful kick through the stretch to score by three-quarters of a length in the mile-and-70-yard overnight handicap for fillies and mares on Tapeta.

No Valla, who was sent to post at 19-1 after winning an optional claiming allowance in similar fashion in her first start for her new connections, ran the mile-and-70-yard distance in 1:40.49 while carrying 119 pounds, five fewer than Sand and Sea.

“The filly showed up in good condition. She won the last time on the grass and then she breezed excellent on the Tapeta. I had a clean trip today and it worked out. Everything went my way,” Panici said. “When I passed the quarter-pole she was going easy and at the end she was a little bit not focused 100 percent, but I never had a doubt. I was very pleased with her.”

Sand and Sea, who set fractions of 24.78 and 48.73 seconds for the first half mile, finished in a dead-heat for second with a late-rallying Maryquitecontrary.

Daring Kathy, a Florida-bred daughter of Wildcat Heir, won six stakes, including the 2014 My Charmer (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool at Gulfstream Park is expected to grow to an estimated $225,000 Friday, when popular multi-race wager’s six-race sequence will be highlighted by the return of 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) winner White Abarrio.

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved Sunday for the 10th consecutive racing day following Oct. 26 mandatory payout yielded multiple payoffs of $40,299.

White Abarrio, who captured the 2022 Holy Bull (G3) and Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park, is scheduled to make his first start since returning to trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.’s stable in Friday’s Race 7 feature, a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance the will headline the sequence that will span Races 4-9.

Irad Ortiz Jr., who has won five of the last six Championship Meet riding titles, has the call on White Abarrio and five other mounts on the card.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Nobody picked all five winners in Sunday’s Late Pick 5, resulting in a $64,847.53 carrying for Friday’s Late Pick 5.