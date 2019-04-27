Ny Traffic Added to Final Pegasus Invitation List 1/17/2024

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $525,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Multiple graded stakes-placed Ny Traffic has been added to the final invitation list for the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

Ny Traffic, who had been on the reserve invitational list for the 1 1/8-mile stakes for 4-year-olds and up, gives trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. three invitees for the Jan. 27 Pegasus World Cup Day headliner, joined by O’Connor, who has won the Fayette (G2) at Keeneland and Harlan’s Holiday (G3) at Gulfstream in his last two starts, and Skippylongstocking, who followed up a Charles Town Classic (G2) victory with a third-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1).

The Joseph trio are joined on the final invitation list by Dynamic One, First Mission, Grade Aspen, Hoist the Gold, Il Miracolo, National Treasure, Saudi Crown, Senor Buscador, and Trademark. The reserve invitation list includes Crupi, Nimitz Class and Wizard of Westwood.

Ny Traffic is owned by John Fanelli, Cash Is King LLC, LC Racing LLC, Paul Braverman and Team Hanley.

Team Hanley, Richard Schermerhorn and Paul Braverman’s I’m Very Busy has been added to the final invitation list for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1). The Chad Brown-trained 4-year-old son of Cloud Computing, who had been on the reserve invitational list for the 1 1/8-mile turf feature for 4-year-olds and up, most recently finished second in the Hill Prince (G2) at Aqueduct behind Integration, who is also on the Pegasus Turf invitation list.

The final Pegasus Turf invitation list also includes defending champion Atone, Adhamo, Catnip, Jerry the Nipper, Kingmax, Main Event, Master Piece, Shirl’s Speight, Warm Heart and Webslinger. The reserve list includes Siege of Boston, Grand Sonata and Anglophile.

Town and Country Racing LLC and Repole Stable’s Cairo Consort and Augustin Stable and Catherine Parke’s Sparkle Blue have been added to the final invitation list for the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G2) from the reserve list.

Todd Pletcher-trained Cairo Consort, a graded-stakes winning daughter of Cairo Prince, recently returned from a long layoff to finish a close-up fourth in the Tropical Park Oaks. Graham Motion-trained Sparkle Blue is a graded stakes-winning daughter of Hard Spun.

The final Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf invitation list also includes Accomplished Girl, Consumer Spending, Didia, Fluffy Socks, Full Count Felicia, Mission of Joy, Queen Goddess, Ruby Nell and Surprisingly. The reserve list includes Sister Lou Ann, Chili Flag, Be My Sunshine, Tass and Join the Dance.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $525,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $525,000 for Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for 12 consecutive racing days following a mandatory payout Dec. 30.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Who’s Hot: Two-time defending titlist Irad Ortiz rode back-to-back winners, Royal Quality ($7.40) in Race 2 and Great Analogy ($17) in Race 3.

Paco Lopez went back-to-back with Cymbal Court ($9.60) in Race 4 and Etnico ($5) in Race 5.