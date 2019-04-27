Oisin Murphy Looking to Get Hands Dirty at Gulfstream 12/27/2023

International Riding Star Embarks on Gulfstream Stint Thursday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Star international jockey Oisin Murphy will begin riding at Gulfstream Park Thursday with a primary goal.

“I know that one third of the races are on dirt, and I really want to get some experience on dirt. I want to ride against the best riders in the U.S. Many of them are at Gulfstream – the Ortiz brothers, John Velazquez and others,” the 28-year-old three-time British champion jockey said. “I’d like to be there in the morning for trackwork and hopefully do well in the afternoon.”

A secondary goal is to have a mount in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 27 on Gulfstream’s dirt track.

“I would love to get on something with a chance in a race like that. I know every big rider wants to be in that race,” Murphy said after arriving in Miami on a flight from New York Wednesday afternoon.

Murphy, who is scheduled to make Gulfstream his base through January, has been named to ride Christophe Clement-trained Streamsong, a debuting son of Omaha Beach, in Thursday’s Race 9, a mile-and-70-yard maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds on Tapeta.

Murphy was born in Killarney, County Kerry, Ireland into a racing family and moved to England at the age of 17 in 2013. The following year he was honored as the British apprentice champion. He reigned as the British champion jockey in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Murphy has won Group or Grade 1 races in England, Ireland, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Canada, France and the U.S.

“I grew up watching all the big races on television, and I always wanted to be a part of that. Then, to be able to ride in the Breeders’ Cup, other big days in the U.S., the Dubai World Cup, the big days in Europe, it reminds me how fortunate I am to be able to ride good horses around the world,” Murphy said.

Among his career highlights was riding Roaring Lion to Group 1 victories in the Eclipse, International, and Queen Elizabeth II in England and the Irish Champion Stakes in 2018.

“When Roaring Lion came along, I became more regular in the big races. He was the champion turf horse in Europe. I had a lot of fun riding him,” Murphy said.

He has won four Grade 1 races in North America aboard Mawj (2023 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup), Aspen Grove (2023 Belmont Oaks (G1), Marche Lorraine (2021 Breeders’ Cup Distaff) and Blond Me (2017 E.P. Taylor). His most memorable victory came aboard Marche Lorraine.

“I got a lot of credit for my ride. It was a very proud moment. For a European rider to win a Grade 1 on dirt is a massive thing. I’m very proud of that achievement,” Murphy said.

Murphy is named on two horses for Friday’s card and five horses Saturday, including Marwad in the $200,000 Ft. Lauderdale (G2). The 28-year-old three-time British champion is slated to ride two horses Sunday, including Isabel Alexandra in the $100,000 Abundantia, and three on New Year’s Day.