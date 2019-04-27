Orseno Bought a Racehorse not a Stallion Prospect 2/8/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Joe Orseno was so impressed by Hades at the 2022 OBS April sale that he encouraged two longstanding clients to join forces for the first time in order to secure the son of Awesome Slew.

However, the Gulfstream Park-based trainer wasn’t so thrilled with D J Stable LLC and Robert Cotran’s $130,000 purchase a week after welcoming the Florida-bred colt to his barn.

“When I bought him out of the sale, I gave him a week and brought him down here. He just wasn’t training like I thought he should have been,” Orseno said. “He was stud-ish, really stud-ish. He was a little weak behind. He didn’t seem to be himself. I said, ‘This isn’t the horse I bought,’ because we really loved him.”

After being turned out in Ocala, Hades showed no improvement. Orseno refused to lose faith in Hades while deciding that gelding him would be the key to his future success.

“He was being real stud-ish, not going forward. I said, ‘Just cut him and help him grow up a little bit.’ That’s what we did. We just gave him time and cut him,” Orseno said. “He’s a son of Awesome Slew. Nobody was thinking ‘stallion’ at that point. Nobody was thinking anything. We bought a racehorse and we’ve got to get him to the races.”

Hades made a compete turnaround upon being gelded, looking very much like the promising 2-year-old in training that had impressed him so much at the sale.

The Florida-bred gelding shook off early bumping to rally from far back to win on debut in a 5 ½-furlong maiden optional claiming allowance Dec. 9 at Gulfstream Park, where he came right back to score by nine lengths with a front-running victory in a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance.

Hades stakes debut and his first start around two turns, Hades set a pressured pace from the start of last Saturday’s 1 1/16-mile Holy Bull and drew away to win by two lengths as heavily favored Eclipse Champion 2-year-old male Fierceness faded to third.

Orseno is looking forward to Hades’ future, which may include a start in either the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) March 2 or the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream, where his Holy Bull winner returned to the track Tuesday.

“My both feet are on the ground and everything’s fine. The horse is doing great. He came out of it really well in his training. He’s been back training two days. He’s galloping great,” Orseno said.

“Yesterday, he was more aggressive. It was windy and it was his first day back on the track. Today, he was more settled,” Orseno said. “We’re obviously working backwards from the first Saturday in May. We’ll do what’s best for the horses. I don’t think both races are in the plans. If I had to guess today, I’d say the latter one.”