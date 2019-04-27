Pegasus Guarantees: $750,000 Late Pick 4 and Late Pick 5 1/19/2024

Post Position Draw Sunday

Didia Breezes for G2 Pegasus World Cup F & M Turf

Jose Ortiz Has Mount on Multiple Group 1 Winner

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Pegasus World Cup Day at Gulfstream Park, highlighted Jan. 27 by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational presented by Baccarat (G1) and $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1), will have $750,000 guarantees on the Late Pick 4 and Late Pick 5, and a $350,000 guarantee on the Late Pick 3.

Pegasus World Cup Day will feature seven graded stakes races with total purses totaling $5.2 million.

Post positions will be drawn Sunday for the Pegasus World Cup Day program at the Carousel Club at Gulfstream. Britney Eurton will host.

The Pegasus Turf and $500,000 TAA Filly & Mare Turf (G2) will be drawn at approximately 1:12 p.m., or after the third race, while the Pegasus World Cup will be drawn at approximately 1:50 p.m., after the fourth race. The draw can be seen live at:

Merriebelle Stable LLC’s Didia breezed five furlongs on Tapeta Friday morning in preparation for a start in the $500,000 TAA Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G2) Jan. 27 at Gulfstream Park.

The 6-year-old Argentine-bred mare, who was beaten by just 4 ½ lengths while finishing 10th in the Nov. 4 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (G1) at Santa Anita, was timed in 1:00.63 for her first workout since shipping to Gulfstream last Sunday.

“She been training well,” trainer Ignacio Correas IV said. “She is very happy for the race.”

Didia, a multiple Group 1 winner in Argentina, had won four of her five starts in the U.S. prior to her Breeders’ Cup try. The daughter of Orpen won her first four U.S. starts, including the Modesty (G3) at Churchill Downs. She went on to finish second in the New York (G1) at Belmont and capture the Rodeo Drive (G2) at Santa Anita.

Correas reported that Jose Ortiz will ride Dida for the first time in the Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare, a 1 1/8-mile turf stakes for fillies and mares on a spectacular program also featuring the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1), as well as four other graded stakes.