Peruvian Jockey Renzo Rojas Wins 1st U.S. Race at Gulfstream 9/15/2024

Memory of Chuck Simon Honored in Gulfstream Winner’s Circle

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $275,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Renzo Rojas, who won more than 800 races in Peru, rode his first winner in the U.S. Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The 25-year-old jockey guided Sultan the Great to victory in Race 6, a six-furlong $25,000 claiming race for 3-year-olds and up.

“I’m very happy. This has been my dream since becoming a jockey in Peru,” Rojas said through an interpreter.

Rojas, who connected on his 21st mount since arriving at Gulfstream during the summer, is represented by Hall of Fame jockey Edgar Prado.

Friends of Chuck Simon gathered in the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle following Sunday’s Race 6 to honor the memory of the highly respected late trainer and unwavering advocate for Thoroughbred racing, aftercare, and workers on the backstretch. Simon used his role as co-host of the popular podcast ‘Going in Circles’ with Barry Spears as a platform for his passion to improve the lives of those horsemen, fans and bettors who form the backbone of the Thoroughbred sport.

Simon was based his stable at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility, for several years prior to his retirement in 2019.

A native of Saratoga Springs, Simon started in harness racing before graduating from the University of Arizona’s Race Track Industry Program and serving as an assistant to Hall of Famers Nick Zito, H. Allen Jerkens and D. Wayne Lukas. Simon’s stable was based year-round at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream Park’s satellite training center in Palm Beach County, for several years prior to his retirement from training in 2019.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $275,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the 13th.racing day following an Aug. 17 mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.