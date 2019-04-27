Pletcher Visits Winner’s Circle with Pair of Talented Fillies 1/11/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher made back-to-back visits to the Gulfstream Park winner’s circle following impressive victories by a pair of talented 3-year-old fillies on Thursday’s program.

Whisper Hill Farm LLC’s Leslie’s Rose ($2.40) remained undefeated in two starts after winning Race 6, a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies. The Pletcher-trained daughter of Into Mischief, who graduated by 9 ½ lengths in a 6 ½-furlong maiden race at Aqueduct Nov. 19, raced outside Gun Song into the stretch before edging away to win by a length over the stubborn pacesetter.

Irad Ortiz Jr. rode Leslie’s Rose, who ran seven-furlongs in 1:23.36. Gun Rose was 7 ¾ lengths clear of third-place finisher Sing a Little Song.

“She was very impressive in her debut, and she’s trained well since then,” Pletcher said. “She has natural speed, but I think she’ll run further. I couldn’t be more pleased with her. That’s a pretty nice filly that got beat. It looked like they had good separation.”

Pletcher said a yet-to-be-determined stakes appearance was likely for her next start.

One race earlier on Friday’s card, Pletcher-trained Pretty Liam ($9.80) graduated by 3 ¾ lengths in her career debut in a five-furlong maiden special weight race for 3-year-old fillies that was transferred from turf to Tapeta. The daughter of Liam’s Map saved ground behind the early pace before Ortiz eased her off the rail at the top of the stretch, where she caught pacesetter Beanpot and drew away to victory.

“I thought she ran really well, too. I didn’t know what to expect on the synthetic,” Pletcher said. “She’s a half to a multiple-stakes winner on turf, so we kind of thought that was a logical place to get started. When it came off, we were confident to run her, and it worked out.”

St. Elias Stable’s Pretty Liam, who ran five-furlong on Tapeta in 55.37 seconds, is a half-sister to Danse Macabre, a multiple stakes winner with earnings just shy of $1 million. Kelsey Danner-trained Danse Macabre won the Herecomesthebride (G3) at Gulfstream last season.

Pletcher said Pretty Liam is likely to return in a turf allowance.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $300,000 for Friday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

Friday’s Rainbow sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a pair of entry-level optional claiming allowance events on turf for 3-year-olds – a five-furlong sprint in Race 6 and a 1 1/16-mile route in Race 8.

Brian Lynch-trained Silent Heart, who is coming off a dominating maiden score at five furlongs on turf, returns as the 8-5 morning-line favorite in Race 6. Luis Saez has the return mount on the son of Heart to Heart.

Chad Brown-trained Dynamic Pricing, a debut winner at Aqueduct at 1 1/16 miles on turf, returns as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of 12 in Race 8. Irad Ortiz is scheduled to ride the son of Night of Thunder for the first time.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be kicked off by a optional claiming starter allowance for 3-year-olds at a mile and 70 yards on Tapeta, for which Mark Casse-trained Sherif Ali has been installed as the 6-5 favorite.

The gelded son of America Pharoah will be stretching out around two turns after graduating at 6 ½-furlongs in his debut and finishing second in a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance, running over Woodbine’s Tapeta course both times.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Jose Ortiz doubled aboard Nothing But Pumps ($4.20) in Race 4 and Tiz Eternal ($8.60) in Race 9.