Prevalence, Yes I Am Free to Clash in Sunday Feature 2/3/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Graded-stakes winners Prevalence and Yes I Am Free are scheduled to bring grade-stakes credentials into Sunday’s Race 9 feature, a $92,000 five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf.

Godolphin LLC’s Prevalence, a graded-stakes winner on dirt, is set to make only his second start on turf while facing 10 rivals in the stakes-quality feature while making his first start since finishing second in the May 20 Maryland Sprint (G3) at Pimlico at six-furlongs on dirt. The Brendan Walsh 6-year-old gelding launched his career at Gulfstream with back-to-back wins before winning the Commonwealth (G3) the following year. In his previous start, Prevalence finished off-the-board in his only turf stat in a two-turn optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream.

Golden Kernel Racing Stable’s Yes I Am Free has vastly more experience and success while sprinting five furlongs on turf. The Laura Cazares-trained 8-year-old gelding has won back-to-back runnings of the Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (G3).

Race 9 will anchor Sunday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 sequence, which will span Races 4-9.

The Rainbow 6 was solved Friday for a $103,388 payoff three racing days following last Sunday’s mandatory payout that yielded multiple $1.8 million payoffs.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday. The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $225,000 for Sunday.

Gary Barber’s My Sea Cottage set a new course record while winning Race 5, a 7 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance for 4-year-olds and up on turf on the undercard of Saturday’s Holy Bull (G3) Day program at Gulfstream Park.

The 6-year-old Irish-bred gelding ($10.20), who is trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, set a fast pace under Irad Ortiz Jr. and continued on to score by a length in 1:26.03.

The old record of 1:26.78 was set by Smokem Kitten March 20, 2016.