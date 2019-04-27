Princess Rooney Winner Soul of an Angel Scores BC Upset 11/2/2024

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – C2 Racing Stable LLC, Agave Racing Stable and Ken Reimer’s Soul of an Angel, who captured the Princess Rooney (G3) at Gulfstream Park in her previous start, scored a 19-1 upset victory in Saturday’s $1 million Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint (G1) at Del Mar.

Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., the 5-year-old daughter of Atreides rallied from last, as many as 12 lengths back, in the seven-furlong sprint for fillies and mares to prevail by half-length under Gulfstream Park-based jockey Drayden Van Dyke.

The Sept. 21 Princess Rooney, also a seven-furlong sprint for fillies and mares, is a ‘Win and You’re In’ Breeders’ Cup Challenge Race, in which Soul of An Angel earned a fees-paid entry into the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint as well as a travel stipend for her rallying 3 ¼ length triumph.

Joseph saddled e Five Thoroughbreds’ Three Witches for a victory in the 2023 Princess Rooney at Gulfstream. The daughter of Into Mischief went on to finish third in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint.

In 2021, Michael McCarthy-trained Ce Ce won the Princess Rooney before going on to claim victory in the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint.

Princess Rooney, whose career was launched in South Florida, captured the very first Breeders’ Cup Distaff (G1) in 1984 at Hollywood Park.

Terry Hamiliton and Koocanusa Ventures’ Silent Heart once again demonstrated a fondness for the Gulfstream Park turf Saturday, scoring a decisive victory in the $95,000 Showing Up, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds.

Silent Heart ($10) broke his maiden on turf at Gulfstream before winning an optional claiming allowance and finishing a neck back in third in the Colonel Liam Stakes on turf during the 2023-2024 Championship Meet.

The son of Heart to Heart chased pacesetter Prevent into the stretch before taking over and drawing off to win by open lengths. The Brian Lynch trainee ran 1 1/16 miles on a firm turf in 1:39.59. In a Jam, who won the Not Surprising at Gulfstream in June, edged Adios Cole for second in his local return.

The homebred colt’s sire Heart to Heart was a force on Gulfstream turf between 2016 and 2018 for Hamilton and Lynch. The multiple Grade 1 stakes-winning son of English Channel captured the 2018 Gulfstream Park Turf (G1), currently contested as the Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1), after winning the El Prado and Canadian Turf (G3) in 2017 and the Canadian Turf and the Ft. Lauderdale (G2) in 2016.

Mr. Pug LLC and JPG 2 LLC’s Naughty Rascal also took a liking to the Gulfstream Park turf Saturday while capturing the $95,000 Armed Forces.

A winner of two of three lifetime starts on dirt, including a victory in the Proud Man, Naughty Rascal ($11) closely tracked pacesetter Tank into the stretch before edging away to a length decision in the mile turf stakes for 2-year-olds.

Trained by Gerald Bennett, the Florida-bred son of Rogueish ran a mile over a firm turf in 1:35.04 under Miguel Vasquez. Tank held second, a neck ahead of a rallying Scarecrow.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $75,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the third racing day following an Oct. 26 mandatory payout that yielded multiple $40,299 payoffs.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies on Tapeta. Live Oak Plantation’s Paradise Wins will make her Gulfstream debut coming off a deep-closing maiden triumph at Laurel Park.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.