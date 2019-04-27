Racing Resumes Sunday at Gulfstream Park 6/15/2024

Rainbow 6 Estimated Pool $525,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park will resume live racing Sunday, June 16 with a 10-race program and estimated 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool of $525,000.

First race post is 12:55 p.m.

Gulfstream cancelled live racing Thursday through Saturday due to record rainfall that saturated the South Florida area. Training resumed Saturday morning. The $95,000 Powder Break, originally scheduled to be run Saturday, will now be run Saturday, June 22.

Gulfstream’s 10-race program Sunday includes a $61,000 allowance optional claimer at a mile originally scheduled on the turf that will now be run on the Tapeta surface. Silvretta, bred in Great Britain out of a daughter of Frankel, is scheduled to make her fourth start in the U.S. for trainer Joe Orseno. Her competition will include Typey, a $160,000 daughter of Accelerate trained by Jose D’Angelo.

Race 9 is a 6 ½ furlong allowance event on the main track for Florida breds. One Sharp Cookie, trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., is the 5-2 morning line favorite.

Gulfstream’s Ten Palms Restaurant overlooking the track will celebrate Father’s Day with an afternoon of endless dining and a complimentary beer or mimosa for $75 per person. For more information, click here.