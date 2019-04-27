Rain, Wind Force Cancellation of Gulfstream’s Final Three Races 12/16/2023

$100,000 H. Allen Jerkens to be Re-Drawn, Moved to Christmas Eve

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Heavy rain and high winds and a forecast calling for worsening conditions caused Gulfstream Park to cancel its final three races Saturday out of an abundance of caution for horses, horsemen and fans.

The $100,00 H. Allen Jerkens for 3-year-olds and up, which had been rained off the grass to the all-weather Tapeta course, has been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 24 and will be re-drawn. Also on the Christmas Eve program is the $125,000 Via Borghese for fillies and mares, also scheduled for the turf.

Live racing is scheduled to resume at Gulfstream Sunday. Post time for the first of 10 races is 12:10 p.m.