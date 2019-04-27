Rainbow 6 Gross Jackpot Pool Guaranteed at $200,000 12/14/2023

Dazzling Debut Winner Juliet’s Rose Returns Friday Feature

El Terreno Top Contender Rain or Shine Friday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 gross jackpot pool will be guaranteed at $200,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday for the sixth racing day following a mandatory payout that yielded multiple $50,999 payoffs.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring Juliet Rose’s highly anticipated return to action in Race 9, an entry level optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares. The Ralph Nicks-trained 3-year-old daughter of Bolt d’Oro enters the six-furlong sprint off an eye-catching debut victory at Gulfstream Nov. 5. The Sienna Farms LLC homebred filly pressed the pace while racing five-wide before drawing away in the stretch to score by 4 ¾ lengths under returning jockey Leonel Reyes.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot is paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Christophe Clement-trained El Terreno has been installed as the 7-5 morning-line favorite in Friday’s Race 2 on Gulfstream Park’s program on the strength of a slick debut victory last time out.

El Terreno is scheduled to face six rivals in the entry-level optional claiming allowance at five furlongs on turf for 2-year-olds. The son of Speightstown will likely still be a heavy favorite should the race be transferred to the Tapeta course.

El Terreno made his debut on the Tapeta course at Presque Isle Downs, where he set a lively pace before drawing clear by 11 lengths. He ran six furlongs in 1:08.40.

Mary Lightner-trained Bedrock Birdie is coming into Friday’s race off back-to-back wins in his first two starts on the all-weather surface. Jose D’Angelo-trained Bubbly Champagne broke his maiden on Tapeta before finishing second in the Our Dear Peggy and a subsequence optional claiming allowance on the all-weather surface.

