Rainbow 6 Jackpot Returns $345,600 9/21/2024

Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Held Sunday at Gulfstream Park

Video: Nicoletti, Perry, Nadeau Tickets

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the Rainbow 6 pool will be held Sunday at Gulfstream Park after the 20-cent wager was solved on track Saturday for $345.600.26.

Saturday’s sequence included the $220,000 Princess Rooney (G3), a Breeders’ Cup Win & You’re In won by Soul of an Angel ($6.40), along with the Bob Umphrey and Ginger Purse, races moved off the turf and contested on the Tapeta. The third leg of the sequence, a 5-furlong turf race for state-bred 3-year-olds and up also moved to Tapeta, was won by the longshot Rouki ($102.80).

The Rainbow 6 sequence Sunday will span Races 5-10, kicked off by a $35,000 claimer at a mile on turf that drew a field of nine 3-year-olds and up in Race 5. Nolan Ramsey-trained Yes This Time, who has won four of eight starts over Gulfstream’s turf, is rated as the 9-5 morning-line favorite for his return coming off an even effort against better at Kentucky Downs. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Treasure King returns from a brief freshening while drawing the rail post.

Star of Saturday and jockey Paco Lopez reunite in Race 6, a $25,000 claiming event for fillies and mares at 6 ½ furlongs on the main track. The Bobby DiBona-trained Star of Saturday captured a first-level optional claiming allowance at Gulfstream March 15 with Lopez aboard. Joseph-trained Look Like It seeks her third-straight victory following her off-the-board finish on turf in her debut.

A full field of 3-year-olds and up awaits Rainbow 6 bettors in Race 7, a mile-and-70-yard bottom claimer on Tapeta that will likely be a popular ‘spread’ race. Team Valor International LLC’s Tuddenham Mill drops to a career low while making his second start off a layoff and may deserve to be included at 20-1 on the morning line.

Joseph-trained Here’s the Kicker, who came up just a neck short while finishing second at this level, is rated as the 4-5 morning-line favorite for Race 8, a 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight test for fillies and mares. Jena Antonucci-trained Tap Manuka has worked sharply for her debut.

An evenly matched group of seven 3-year-olds and up will contest Race 9, a six-furlong starter allowance. King Cab will seek his third straight win at this level on Tapeta while making his first start off the claim by Milton Nunez. The Victor Barboza Jr.-trained duo of Zydeceaux, who came up a neck short at this level last time out, and Power Humor, who held reasonably well to finish fourth after being involved in a race-long duel, should received support.

A $35,000 maiden claimer for 2-year-olds going a mile on turf closes out the Rainbow 6 sequence in Race 10. Rohan Crichton-trained Formulate will debut in a field of 10 off a series of strong workouts. Jeremiah O’Dwyer-trained Always True overcame a bumping start in his debut to finish second, while Bobby DiBona-trained Super Sailor drops after showing some talent against maiden special weight company.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Ron Nicoletti, Brian Nadeau Rainbow 6 Tickets: Click here to view

Samantha Perry’s Rainbow 6 ticket: Click here to view