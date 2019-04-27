Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Offered Saturday at Gulfstream Park 8/16/2024

$100,000 Sheer Drama Headlines 20-Cent Rainbow 6 Sequence

Ageless Mares Beth’s Dream, Blueline to Clash in 7F Stakes

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 pool will be offered Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the total pool may grow to $2 million or higher.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Friday for the 10th consecutive racing day following a July 30 mandatory payout. A Rainbow 6 pool of $189, 837.44 will be carried over to Saturday’s mandatory payout.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, featuring a highly anticipated clash between 6-year-old Beth’s Dream and 8-year-old Blueline in Race 10. Victor Barboza Jr.-trained Beth’s Dream will seek her fourth consecutive victory in the seven-furlong stakes for fillies and mares, while Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Blueline will make a bid to build on an eye-catching 3 ½-length victory in the Musical Romance last time out. Eddie Plesa Jr.-trained Maryquitecontrary, a Grade 1-placed multiple-stakes winner, will look to return to winning form.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be kicked off in Race 6 by a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance on Tapeta for 3-year-olds and up that may be a popular ‘spread’ race. A highly competitive field of nine includes Rohan Crichton-trained Commandant, who made a strong stretch-out around two turns in his most recent start; Bobby Dibona-trained Happy Runner, who was victorious off the claim under Saturday’s conditions last time out; and Jose D’Angelo-trained Mo Vanishing, who ran out of ground while finishing a neck behind Happy Runner last time.

A challenging 6 ½-furlong maiden special weight race for 2-year-olds awaits Rainbow 6 bettors in Race 7. Michael Yates-trained Let’s Go Liam is coming off a game second-place finish in his debut behind Naughty Rascal, who came right back to win last Saturday’s Proud Man. Ruben Sierra-trained Lawler debuted with a distant third-place finish behind Rated by Merit, who registered a 92 Beyer Speed Figure that was tops by a 2-year-old at the time. Juan Alvarado-trained Lou will seek to break into the win column after finishing second in four consecutive starts.

Beastly Speed makes his first start for Dibona, who is a far above average trainer with first-off-the-claim horses, in Race 8, a mile $35,000 claiming event for 3-year-olds and up. Crichton-trained Coppermaster returns to the level at which he last won.

Rainbow 6 bettors are likely to ‘spread’ in Race 9, a 1 1/16-mile event on Tapeta for $8,000 claimers who are non-winners of two lifetime.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be wrapped up by a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance on Tapeta for 3-year-olds and up in Race 11. An evenly matched field of 1, includes Plesa-trained King Cab, who will seek his third consecutive victory at this level while coming off a six-month layoff. Crichton-trained Rolling On just missed on turf last time out following a Tapeta score in his previous start. Peter Walder-trained No Deliberation overcame early trouble to win his most recent start against slightly weaker.

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.