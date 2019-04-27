Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Set for Saturday at Gulfstream 6/21/2024

Jackpot Pool Expected to Swell to Estimated $4 Million

Video: Nicoletti, Nadeau Handicap Rainbow 6

Wildcat Red, Powder Break to Anchor Rainbow 6 Sequence

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The jackpot pool for Saturday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 mandatory payout is expected to swell to an estimated $4 million at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved for the 24th consecutive racing day Friday, producing a $520,101 carryover going into Saturday’s Rainbow 6 betting.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 8-13, anchored by the $75,000 Wildcat Red Handicap in Race 12 and the $95,000 Powder Break in Race 13.

Ron Nicoletti and Brian Nadeau Handicap the Rainbow 6: Click here to view

On mandatory-payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Race 8 The Rainbow 6 sequence will be kicked off by a seven-furlong $35,000 maiden claiming races for fillies and mares. R Disaster, owned by Averill Racing LLC and former Major League Baseball player Jayson Werth’s Two Eight Racing LLC and A R M Racing LLC, has been installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a field of 10. Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., the 3-year-old daughter of Awesome Slew has worked sharply for her debut. Werth’s stable star Dornoch, who captured the Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream, won the Belmont Stakes (G1). David Fawkes-trained Bigbouquetofroses drops from a fourth-place finish against maiden special weight company.

Race 9 Jack Sisterson-trained Banneker drops from a solid third against better in Race 9, a 5 ½-furlong $8000 claimer for 3-year-olds on Tapeta. Miguel Vasquez will ride Carlos David-trained Awesome Wind for the first time following the son of Bahamian Squall’s impressive second-place finish after a very bad start. Jose D’Angelo-trained Breezer returns in the field of 11 from a three-month layoff following a pair of good showings against slightly better.

Race 10 A field of nine 3-year-olds has been assembled for Race 10, a mile $6500 claiming race headed by 8-5 morning-line favorite Holiday Fantasy, a consistent son of Jess’s Dream who is coming off a strong second-place finish for trainer Sandino Hernandez. Pablo Torres-trained Boldness, who finish just a head behind Holiday Fantasy, and Storm Brave, a claim-back by trainer Victor Barboza Jr., should also attract the attention of bettors.

Race 11 A well-balanced 11-horse field will contest a 1 1/16-mile $16,000 claimer for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta. Rodolfo Garcia-trained Mr. Britzel, the 9-5 morning-line favorite, drops from starter allowance company for what may prove to be a popular ‘spread’ race.

Race 12 The Wildcat Red, a seven-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds and up, will feature the return of 2023 Wood Memorial winner (G2) Lord Miles from a two-month layoff. However, his Saffie Joseph Jr. stablemate Positive Review may attract more attention from Rainbow 6 bettors. Peter Walder-trained Black Belt, who hasn’t run since finishing off the board in the New Orleans Handicap (G2) March 23, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. David Fawkes-trained Shaq Diesel boasts the best recent form, coming off a second-place finish in the May 25 Monroe Stakes.

Race 13 Joseph is represented by three in a field of 11 3-year-old fillies assembled for the Powder Break, a mile-and-70-yard stakes on Tapeta in Race 13 – Towser and Angel Nadeshiko, who finished second and third in the Monroe last time out, and last-out optional claiming allowance winner Batucada. No Valla seeks her third straight win in her first start off the claim by trainer Carlos David.